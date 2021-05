Elon Musk predicted in March 2021 that China will become the world’s largest economy. China will be Tesla’s main market as far as its production and sales are concerned. Tesla’s stock price skyrocketed higher by more than 700 percent in 2020. One of the main reasons behind the dizzying ascent of the stock was the market’s conviction in its China growth story. Since then, China’s narrative has developed some kinks. What do Tesla’s China troubles mean for NIO’s stock, one of its most formidable competitors in China?