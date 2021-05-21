newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Danbury today

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

A yellow minivan administering COVID-19 vaccines will make two stops in Danbury today. The state Department of Public Health Griffin Health Mobile Vaccination Team will be holding walk-up clinics at Victory Christian Center on Eden Drive from 9am to 3pm and at One Kennedy Flats Apartments from 4pm to 8pm. No appointment is needed.

wlad.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Danbury, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccines#Wlad Newsroom#Victory Christian Center#Walk Up Clinics#Covid 19 Vaccines#Eden Drive#Flats#Posted Today#Christian#Griffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Middletown Press

No 'mask police': Face coverings to come off at some Danbury area town halls

Vaccinated residents may remove their masks beginning Wednesday at some town halls in the Danbury area. “There is a little nervousness about that because it’s going to be on the honor system,” said Matt Knickerbocker, first selectman in Bethel, where the municipal center will stop requiring masks for vaccinated individuals beginning Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut

Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Danbury, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Is It Okay to Not Wear Masks in Greater Danbury Businesses?

Are you wondering, as I am, where masking is still required in Greater Danbury and where it's optional?. The answer to that question is, "It depends." What we do know is that on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new guidelines regarding the wearing of masks according to an article on cnbc.com, which states;
NewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

Local Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Candlewood Lake Authority requests significant funding increase

The five towns surrounding Candlewood Lake are being asked to pay more for increased patrols on the water. The Candlewood Lake Authority is seeking a more than 60-percent increase in their budget. The five towns paid about $86,000 this year, but the CLA is asking for $139,000 this year. They say this is in anticipation of a busy summer based on new vessel registrations, boating certificates, boating education classes and inquiries about dock space. The Danbury City Council signed off on flat funding in Mayor Joe Cavo's budget. Brookfield's budget vote is tomorrow, and town officials are seeking resident's input on a slightly lower request. New Milford officials have proposed the full increase, with a budget referendum set for tomorrow. Sherman has approved the full allocation while New Fairfield’s Board of Finance approved the full increase, with the Annual Town Meeting set for later this month.
wlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Will you have to wear a mask in Danbury area businesses? Owners differ on guidance

With new federal guidelines promising a whole new world for fully vaccinated individuals, local business owners and leaders are grappling with how best to handle updated mask-wearing guidance and determine the best way forward. The new guidance, which says that fully vaccinated people can unmask both indoors and outside in...
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Posted by
KICKS 105.5

5 Danbury Area Towns Eager to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend 2021

We're almost back, baby! Residents of Danbury, New Milford, Bethel, Brookfield, and Newtown can't wait to get out and celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day weekend with family and friends. In most of the greater Danbury area towns, residents are looking forward to coming out of hiding to enjoy Memorial Day...
Fairfield County, CTNew Haven Register

'Nearly stationary' thunderstorm affecting northern Fairfield County

A “nearly stationary” thunderstorm is impacting the area around Monroe and Newtown in central Fairfield County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the “strong thunderstorm” was expected to impact the area just before 5 p.m. with winds over 30 mph and “pea size hail” possible. The storm is expected...
Posted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘Quirk Works Brewery and Blendery’ Coming to Danbury

Is there room for a second brewery in Danbury? The former owner of the 'Bull and Barrel Brew Pub' in Brewster, Rick Cipriani, seems to think so. I talked with Rick on May 3 while he was waiting for zoning approval from the city of Danbury, and on Tuesday, May 11, the zoning commission unanimously approved his request. He's shooting for an opening date for this September and expects to employ between 10 to 15 permanent employees over the course of five years.
Danbury, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Middletown Press

Newtown student wins art contest, other Danbury area highlights

The Roger Post Jazz Quartet featuring local jazz legends is performing from 7 to 9:30 p.m., on Wednesday at the La Zingara Restaurant at 8 Barnum Square in Bethel. Seating for the show begins at 6 p.m. The quartet features Dave Childs, who is the pianist, Bill Crow, who is...