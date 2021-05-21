newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in South Florida, Growing Its Franchise Partnerships With Financial Planning Firms

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of Jeff Lazar and Associates in Plantation, Fla.

The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report.

Agency Owner Jeff Lazar has had a successful career in financial planning. He’s offered retirement planning services for more than three decades and understands the important role that insurance plays in establishing a financial safety net for his clients.

“I want to help our clients achieve financial success by providing solutions to all of their investment and insurance needs with superior customer service,” says Lazar. “We Insure provides me with a turnkey operation that includes the support and products to be successful.”

Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we offer full support in operations, technology and marketing, allowing franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their clients and growing those relationships. And insurance services are a terrific complement to financial planning practices in terms of developing a complete customer experience.”

We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind it, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers and provides agents with access to more than 100 total markets, offering customers the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.

About We Insure

Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 170 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.

We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.

Jeff Lazar, Agency Owner

Jeff Lazar and Associates

+1 754-243-5060

Visit us on social media:

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Brokers#Franchises#Franchisee#Business Partners#Business Services#Insurance Company#Financial Services#Financial Investment#We Insure Inc#Associates In Plantation#Ibisworld#Franchise Business Review#Weinsurefranchise Com#Weinsuregroup Com#Agency#Partnerships#Franchise Partners#Financial Success#Franchise Opportunities#Insurance Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Business
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Related
MarketsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26

Register Now for the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26, 2021. MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 8th Emerging Growth Conference.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Dominique Morales, CEO of M Clique Marketing, Awarded Top 100 Leaders In Marketing and Advertising by MARsum

The Exclusive Honor is Bestowed Among Those Who Have Displayed Exceptional Work in the Field of Marketing and Advertising. MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The digital renaissance society has seen over the past two decades has brought forth a new era of marketing and advertising. This dynamic shift has challenged marketing professionals to adapt, adjust, innovate, and think outside of the box. In a hundred-billion dollar industry, few change makers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to be considered for MARsum’s Top 100 Leaders in Marketing and Advertising. Marketing Clique (M Clique) is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Dominique Morales has recently been awarded the honor of being included in MARsum’s Top 100 Leaders in Marketing.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sales boom in Miami!

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — "The highest price stands at $40 million!" In recent years, luxury house sales in Miami have had a truly remarkable boom. The real. estate market has already recovered considerably from the long-ago crisis of 2008, and yet, after the crisis brought on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

The M3 System Diffuser Specified For $800 Million U.S. Government Contract to Combat COVID-19 By Licensed DOD Contractor

Innovative Pandemic Protection Specified To Get The Country Back To Full Operation. Focus On Military Installations. Now that the CDC has recognized the significance of the airborne transmission of COVID-19(SARS CoV2) the global community can access ground breaking, innovative technology to get the country on track.”. — Arthur V. Martin...
EconomyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Creation of Twenty Million Manufacturing Jobs

Forty years of percentage changes of healthcare increases and manufacturing decreases. Eliminate a system where employers pay for all social services and adopt a revenue system. FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The United States has lost over twenty million manufacturing jobs to other competitive industrial...
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

How Three Young Brokers Emerge on Wall Street to Face the Beast that is Unsecured Lending

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Predatory business lending is plaguing the nation, and nobody is paying attention. Why are so many businesses filing for bankruptcy? Not long-ago payday loans began to become illegal. Main Street businesses are facing the same "fast cash" issues in the high-risk – short term – revenue based – non-credit driven – commercial lending sector, or more simply put, Merchant Cash Advances. With billions of dollars deployed every year and effective rates north of 700% annually, it's no wonder these businesses are failing.
EconomyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lords of Fortune LLC To Recover Famous Treasure Aboard Shipwreck RMS Republic, Lost in 1909

Lords of Fortune LLC Launches up to $12.5 Million Crowdfunding to Recover $200 million US Navy Payroll and the $4B to $7B Tsar's Treasure. MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Lords of Fortune LLC, who holds an exclusive license to recover cargoes lost aboard the White Star liner RMS Republic in 1909, today announced that it is seeking to raise up to $12.5 million in to two distinct offerings. The first is made pursuant to Rule 506(c) promulgated under Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, available only to Accredited Investors (which for natural persons, are investors who meet certain minimum annual income or net worth threshold) through the Company’s website, https://LordsOfFortune.com . The second, a “testing-the-waters” (appropriate term for a marine recovery) for a crowdfunding offering where most people can make a reservation, without obligation, to invest as little as $100, available through https://wefunder.com/lords.of.fortune.llc .
Plantation, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CannaHealth and Lifemesh partnership sees 100% increase in appointments and profits

CannaHealth Logo (https://gocannahealth.com) • Over 100% increase in same-clinic appointments. PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — “The Lifemesh solution has allowed us to streamline our business and shift our primary focus to providing patient care both in-clinic and through telehealth sessions,” said Henry Smith, CFO of CannaHealth ™ “We have seen better than 100% increase in both appointments and profits over the 6-month timeframe.”
Orlando, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lauren Ralston-Gengler, CPM, Awarded CCIM Designation in Orlando

Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) is commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement. LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Lauren Ralston-Gengler, CCIM, CPM, Asset Manager & Senior Advisor at SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty, recently received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from CCIM Institute. The designation was awarded during the organization's Central Florida CCIM chapter meeting this week in Orlando.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care?

Major hospital systems are betting big money that the future of hospital care looks a lot like the inside of patients’ homes. Hospital-level care at home — some of it provided over the internet — is poised to grow after more than a decade as a niche offering, boosted both by hospitals eager to ease overcrowding during the pandemic and growing interest by insurers who want to slow health care spending. But a host of challenges remain, from deciding how much to pay for such services to which kinds of patients can safely benefit.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

USDA Announces Funding Opportunities For Food System Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently announced several funding opportunities for good system initiatives. “Federal grants have the potential to inject substantial funds into community food projects, but the application process can be daunting,” said Hillsborough County Extension Food System Program Coordinator Monica Petrella. “I am here to help.”