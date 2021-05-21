We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in South Florida, Growing Its Franchise Partnerships With Financial Planning Firms

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of Jeff Lazar and Associates in Plantation, Fla.

The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report.

Agency Owner Jeff Lazar has had a successful career in financial planning. He’s offered retirement planning services for more than three decades and understands the important role that insurance plays in establishing a financial safety net for his clients.

“I want to help our clients achieve financial success by providing solutions to all of their investment and insurance needs with superior customer service,” says Lazar. “We Insure provides me with a turnkey operation that includes the support and products to be successful.”

Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we offer full support in operations, technology and marketing, allowing franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their clients and growing those relationships. And insurance services are a terrific complement to financial planning practices in terms of developing a complete customer experience.”

We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind it, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers and provides agents with access to more than 100 total markets, offering customers the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.

Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 170 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.

We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers.

