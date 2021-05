It’s fair to say that Call of Duty: Warzone has suffered its fair share of bugs and glitches. The lethal gas which closes in as the match progresses has been a source of numerous issues. This includes the infinite stim glitch which seems to make a return from time to time. Now that Call of Duty: Warzone Season Three is well underway, one of the most infamous bugs has returned. A bug which caused gas masks to be unbreakable was prominent early on in Warzone. Once again, players are encountering this issue while playing.