Hotel fees hit a new level of absurdity with “utility surcharge” at one property in Las Vegas
A la carte pricing has been a growing trend in the travel industry, with more and more providers cutting back parts of their "typical" services to offer lower prices (see: Economy, Basic). But with hotels, this model has led to an even greater proliferation of resort fees — mandatory added costs to a stay that frequently offer little-to-no actual, real-world value for guests.