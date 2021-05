HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — A left-leaning watchdog organization is suing the Arizona Senate over public records related to an audit of the Maricopa County election. American Oversight says it requested documents related to Cyber Ninjas, the private company managing the audit, and other records related to the audit’s funding and investigation processes, according to the Washington Examiner. They’re asking the judge to "enforce Arizona Public Records Law by compelling the Senate to promptly produce records responsive to American Oversight’s requests.”