On the heels of their viral video, punk sensations The Linda Lindas have reportedly signed a deal with Epitaph Records. The Los Angeles-based punk group made up of Asian and Latinx teenage girls has been on the scene since 2018, and their resumé already included a gig opening for Bikini Kill and an appearance in Amy Poehler’s movie Moxie. But their May 4th performance of “Racist Sexist Boys” propelled The Linda Lindas to new heights of fame. Filmed at a Los Angeles public library, video of the concert went viral, garnering millions of views and cosigns from rock luminaries like Tom Morello and Thurston Moore.