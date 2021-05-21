newsbreak-logo
Existing-Home Sales Fall Again in April

By Robert Hughes
aier.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of existing homes fell 2.7 percent in April, dropping below 6 million for the first time since August 2020, hitting a 5.85 million seasonally adjusted annual rate, the third consecutive monthly decline (see top of first chart). Sales are still up 33.9 percent from a year ago. Sales in...

www.aier.org
