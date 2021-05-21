Existing-Home Sales Fall Again in April

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: There’s not a better value in housing then buying a Builder’s model – period. And you’ll get over $30,000 FREE in options and upgrades when buying this model home. Hickory Homes rotates their model each spring so this beautiful new home with every bell and whistle is now available – ready for an April close and move-in. There are just too many features and benefits of this home to list so please take a look at the virtual tour as the quality, charm, character, warmth, design and finishes are all simply stunning. The very best thing about this new home is you can have your nights and weekends back as there’s no “honey-do list” needed - everything is already finished for you. Just move in and relax. Enjoy Being Home. The 3rd bedroom sits in the lower level along with the recently added full bath with a beautiful jacuzzi! The list of updates are endless! The hardwoods through the main living area have all been beautifully refinished, new entry doors AND interior doors and trim, new roof, new AC… the list goes on! This summer you will be loving your new fenced in back yard with thoughtfully planted trees and even a POOL! Close walk/drive to downtown, parks and schools! Don't wait on this one!