Mental Health

Seeing Prince Harry Deal with His Pain Is Good for Anyone Who's Struggling

By Avi Klein
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only took about 10 minutes into the first episode of Apple TV+’s new documentary series The Me You Can’t See before I felt my eyes starting to well up. It’s difficult to communicate the complicated process by which a life event transforms into a trauma, where our best available coping strategies morph into mental health struggles. As a therapist and a writer, I also know how hard it is to capture the precise way in which pain transforms into recovery. As Lady Gaga, one of the participants in the show, says at one point, “the line is very thin.”

