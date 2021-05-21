newsbreak-logo
Lawsuit accuses McDonald's of discriminating against Black-owned media companies

By Celine Castronuovo
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit filed Thursday against McDonald's alleges that the fast-food giant has discriminated against Black-owned media companies in its allocation of advertising spending. The legal complaint, which was filed in California Superior Court by Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC, argues that out of McDonald's $1.6 billion in U.S. television advertising in 2019, less than $5 million, or roughly 0.31 percent, was spent on Black-owned media.

