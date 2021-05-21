Science Says Short Cardio Workouts May Be Better for You Than Long Ones

There are some studies that can appear, at least at first blush, to raise more questions than answers, and a new study conducted by researchers at the UK's Centre for Nutraceuticals at the University of Westminster—and published in the Frontiers of Nutrition—may be among them. The research zeroed in on the effects of a certain-colored drink that, when used to rinse one's mouth before vigorous exercise, actually improved exercise performance afterward. Read on for more about this curious little study, what this exercise-boosting color actually is. And for more news from the front lines of exercise science, don't miss why Walking This Way Can Add 20 Years to Your Life, Says Top Scientist.