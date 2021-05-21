newsbreak-logo
Workouts

Science Says Short Cardio Workouts May Be Better for You Than Long Ones

By Kelly Vaughan
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom HIIT workouts to running half-marathons, there are many intense forms of exercise you can consider, and while there are certainly health benefits to doing strength and circuit training, new research reveals that one of the best things we can do for our health is exercise in short spurts. And those quick cardio sessions don't even have to be done at the gym: You can reach your cardio goals by doing ordinary activities, such as taking out the household trash, parking further away from a building, climbing stairs, and walking small distances.

#Health Science#Heart Health#Exercise Routines#Exercise Science#Running Health#Long Life#Cardiovascular Disease#Hiit#The Women S Health Study#Non Hispanic#Mcmaster University#Continuous Exercise#Stair Climbing Routines#Best Life#Running Half Marathons#Walking#Heart Patients#Stairs#Older Adults#Older Women
