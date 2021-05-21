US, South Korea ‘deeply concerned’ about situation with North Korea
WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Biden says the U.S. and South Korea are “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. He also announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, career diplomat Sung Kim. Previously, Kim served as Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.cbs4indy.com