After a failed run in the Bellator MMA featherweight grand prix, Darrion Caldwell has gone back to more familiar haunts and the site of his greatest successes. Caldwell will return to the bantamweight division for the first time in nearly two years when he confronts Leandro Higo in the Bellator 259 co-headliner on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Sanford MMA export has recorded six wins across his past nine outings, losing only to Kyoji Horiguchi (twice) and A.J. McKee—two men with a combined record of 46-3. Caldwell sports eight finishes among his 15 career victories.