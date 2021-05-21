newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Problem With Biden’s Spending Extravaganzas: They Just Won’t Work

By Donald Devine
Spectator.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany on the political right have sworn off mainstream media, even avoiding the more centrist practitioners of the genre. But cancel culture is self-destructive for the Right as well as the Left and should be confronted, even if only to keep one’s own perspective fresh. So it’s worth addressing Washington Post columnist and former George W. Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson’s recent writing expressing support of President Biden and criticism of former President Trump and his supporters.

spectator.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Balz
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Michael Gerson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#President Biden#Trump Bush#Republican#President Bush#Washington Post#Brookings Institution#Office Biden#President Trump#Partisan Reasons#President Reagan#Activism#Mainstream Media#Capitalism#Bureaucracy#Policies#Criticism#Debt#Actual People#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s deadlines come due

THE WEEK AHEAD IN D.C. — Is bipartisanship alive in Washington? This week should give us a pretty good clue. It doesn’t look promising at the outset. ON INFRASTRUCTURE: President JOE BIDEN set a deadline of Memorial Day to strike a deal with Republicans. And while both sides have put offers and counteroffers on the table, they ended last week accusing each other of gimmickry. Not a good sign.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden's radical agenda stalled – here's how Americans responding to progressives' wish list

Don’t look now, but the Joe Biden progressive juggernaut is grinding to a halt. Thank heavens. All it took was typical Democrat overreach – pack the court! DC statehood! Ditch the filibuster! $6 trillion in new spending! – and a healthy surge in inflation to sink Biden’s ambitions to become the next FDR. Poor Joe, he won’t get to transform the nation after all.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

(CNN) — The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden's plans to redefine the concept of...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Progressives grow angsty over Biden

The internet has changed a lot since 1996 - internet regulations should too. – Enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms. There are four must-reads this Sunday morning, and they’re all on the same theme, one that always frustrates the Biden White House: progressive angst over the direction of policy.
Presidential ElectionPatriot Ledger

LETTER: Biden won the election fair and square

Answering your question: Was the election stolen from Trump?. Trump spreads the "Big Lie" the election was stolen from him, because that is what he did in the 2016 election when he stole the election from Hillary Clinton, with the help of the Russians. President Joe Biden won the election,...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
CNN

He couldn't take Trump's lies anymore

Stephen Richer tried to stay out of it. "But I am human," the Maricopa County, Arizona, election official wrote for CNN Opinion, "I have my limits." He tweeted "this is unhinged" after former President Trump repeated a lie about a missing election database.
Presidential ElectionFree Lance-Star

FORUM 1: Is it too early to compare Joe Biden to past presidents? Yes: But Biden has an opportunity for greatness

IT’S NOT TOO early to think about legacy, and Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with—from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing Donald Trump’s big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

A changed Democratic Party continues to influence the Biden presidency

WASHINGTON - At home and abroad, President Joe Biden is confronting what it means to lead a changing Democratic Party. The center of gravity in the party still seems closer to Biden's center-left than to Sen. Bernie Sanders's democratic-socialist left, as Biden's victory in the 2020 nomination battle confirmed. In primary campaigns in competitive districts, voters have often supported a more moderate candidate over a more liberal one.
U.S. PoliticsDerrick

Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t allow the Department of Justice to seize journalists’ phone records and emails, calling the practice “wrong” in a significant departure from his predecessors. “Absolutely, positively, it’s wrong. It’s simply, simply wrong,” he told a reporter Friday at the White House.
Presidential Electionsignalscv.com

Betty Arenson | The State of the Union Under Biden

Late October 2008 in Columbia, Missouri, presidential candidate Barack Obama told an audience “…we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” Somehow he was able to sell his message that America not only needed to be tweaked and improved here and there but also needed to be totally changed at the core-to-surface; that is “fundamental.”
Presidential Electionreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Donald Trump will run again for president?

I enjoy Debora Saunders’ op-ed pieces now more than when she worked for the Review-Journal. In her latest piece, she took the gloves off, excoriating Donald Trump and the craven cult-of-Trump politicians who continue to back him and spread the Big Lie. The only nit I would pick with her...