Police investigating after gunshot victim checked themselves in to Legacy Emanuel

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a north Portland hospital Friday morning, police are investigating the shooting that led to the injury, FOX 12 reports.

Officers responded to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. after a gunshot victim checked into the hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said they determined that the crime scene was in the area of North Terry Street and North Minnesota Avenue.

No further information has been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-136501.