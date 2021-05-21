Twitter labels some Indian politicians’ tweets about COVID-19 as manipulated media

Ramya Srinivas felt anxious when the second wave of coronavirus hit India. She wanted to do something but obviously, stepping outside to assist wasn’t an option. So, she started volunteering with the Indian Civil Liberties Union (ICLU), where she signed up to help verify the leads she saw on social media about hospital beds. Though this work was rewarding, it was also taxing for her mental health. “There have been instances where someone called and requested an ICU bed because their oxygen level was really low, or they had critical health conditions,” she says. “But by the time I found a bed for them, the patient had expired.”