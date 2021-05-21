Twitter labels some Indian politicians’ tweets about COVID-19 as manipulated media
The government sent the notice to Twitter two days after it applied the “manipulated media” label to a tweet by Sambit Patra, of India’s ruling BJP party. Patra said in the tweet, which appears to have been deleted (it’s not clear whether Twitter removed it or if Patra deleted it himself), that opposition party Congress had used a “toolkit” in attempts to subvert the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.www.theverge.com