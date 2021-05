- - - Our world can be a brutal place for innovative artists, especially young ones. With the rise of the internet, we've become increasingly inured to a global pop culture that, like Saturn, devours its children. Which is perhaps why millions of fans, young and old alike, are invested so deeply in the work and life of the brilliant singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. In 2015, at 13, she recorded the dreamy viral hit "Ocean Eyes," penned by her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, in his bedroom. Since then, we have watched her grow up, survive, and thrive, in real time.