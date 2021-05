Few designs catapult me right back into my feelings like seeing the Par Avion / Via Air Mail wings printed on an envelope edged in maroon and navy diagonal lines that suggest swift movement across vast distances. That incomparable feeling, the relief of connection after separation, is hard to imitate precisely with today's digital tools and unlimited long-distance phone calls, though immediacy can make up for a relative lack of drama. Any way you receive the message, knowing that someone is thinking about you, and has taken the time and made the effort to reach out and say so, feels good, especially if you've been somewhat isolated for any reason.