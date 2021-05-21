newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lauren Sallata: “Access to equitable education is a global issue in which we must all take an active role to tackle through”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a leader, I believe in the player-coach model, not only rolling up my sleeves to do the work, but also investing in talent and building competency and capabilities within our teams. That’s also been our strategy behind our successful evolution at Panasonic — to leverage our global talent and intellectual property and apply them to new markets and customer challenges. Since joining the company, I’ve established a Community of Practice for sales and marketing teams aimed at creating a culture of collaboration and sharing best practices. Last year, we saw the importance of breaking down siloes and drawing people together. Another key part of leadership is accountability, not only laying out the vision but ensuring that your team feels heard and understands their role as contributors to bring the vision to life. That is what helps to fuel innovation, adaptability and productivity for a resilient organization.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Lex Gillette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Role Models#Global Education#Sustainable Communities#Business Education#Management Education#Technology Education#Cmo#Linkedin#Team Panasonic#Panasonic Facebook#Twitter#Michael Phelps Foundation#Equitable Education#Educational Access#Stem Education Program#Sustainable Solutions#Community Partnerships#Innovation#Critical Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Michelle Bates of Involta: “Create a culture of transformation”

Create a culture of transformation — ensure that your organization is aligned to the vision. Everything starts with people, and digital transformation requires both organizational change management and changes to IT operating models. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Emeritus Expands into K12 through Acquisition of iD Tech Bringing Equitable STEM Education to Adults and Youth Globally

The companies will bring expert instruction in STEM fields to individuals worldwide, with a shared goal of bridging the STEM opportunity gap. SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, announced today a definitive agreement to acquire iD Tech, the world leader in youth STEM education for $200 million. The acquisition, which is being made through Emeritus' parent company Eruditus, marks Emeritus' expansion into K12 STEM education, as the company grows to prepare individuals of all ages to succeed in the workforce, and positions Emeritus as one of the largest and fastest growing skilling platforms. Upon the closing of the transaction, iD Tech will operate independently, maintaining its all-star team of instructors and employees. Emeritus and iD Tech's distinct, yet highly complementary, offerings will be scaled to support a global audience with improved learning experiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

Data Axle Promotes Neelika Choudhury to Chief Data and Privacy Officer, as Company Accelerates Cloud Data Innovation

Recent Promotion Demonstrates the Company’s Continued Leadership in Data, Privacy, and Its Commitment to Deliver Valuable Insights to Clients. Four months after her arrival to the company, Data Axle has promoted Neelika Choudhury to Chief Data and Privacy Officer, a newly unified position signaling its commitment to privacy led, technology-focused leadership in the cloud data space, the company announced today. Given its history of steady strategic data acquisitions and myriad assets, Choudhury since her arrival has led the way in advancing the company’s consolidated pipeline structure, aligning data strategy, product management, technology, and operations around a singular cloud-based vision of the future.
BusinessThrive Global

Malou Toft of EMEA Milestone Systems: “Optimized business processes”

Optimized business processes — Imagine the time and resources you could save by replacing recurring tasks that your team members perform on a daily basis. Security personal and access control is just one example. Managing access to a facility is critical in ensuring everyone on-site is safe, in areas that they are authorized to visit, and that there are no intruders. Intercom systems, facial recognition, license plate recognition and digital signage can be combined with camera footage to automate processes and give managers a complete overview of all access points and people on-site.
ComputersThrive Global

Britt Nichols of ExamSoft: “Develop a consistent technology strategy”

Develop a consistent technology strategy. In our work with higher education clients, we find that many instructors aren’t trained in deploying a unified digital learning strategy — their expertise lies in their respective disciplines. Instructors need to be able to seamlessly implement tech so it fades into the background as an extension of their curriculum, allowing them to focus on instruction while knowing their assessment solution is armed and at the ready. We recommend creating a foundational base of digital information, so that the experience for each user (from faculty to student) is the same. This consistency helps remove barriers so that teachers can focus on teaching and students on learning and assessing their aptitude.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

John Turley of Adaptavist: “More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work”

More Opportunities for People to Engage in Joyous, Meaningful Work — It’s well-documented that the vast majority of people are disengaged from their work, trust in business leaders is collapsing, and workplace stress and anxiety is increasing. As W Edwards Deming said, the prevailing system of management is destroying our people. Yet, it doesn’t need to be this way. Organizations of every size and age — in every sector — can transform mindset and culture, process, and tools to support the human spirit. In doing so, they support their employees’ and customers’ well-being and improve performance and increase productivity as a by-product.
BusinessThrive Global

Jay Jayasuriya of Sendero: “Integrate ”

Integrate — Connect your systems and share data efficiently. It is amazing how an organization will find ways to innovate more when they have better insights and data available. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure...
BusinessBirmingham Star

TCS launches innovation hub in Europe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): IT software major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam to bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers. TCS Pace Port Amsterdam has been designed to help customers navigate their growth...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HackerOne hires new leaders to drive the product roadmap

HackerOne announced that it is doubling down on its investment in innovation with the hiring of new leaders to drive the product roadmap. Ashish Warty has come aboard as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Rand Wacker has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product. HackerOne continues to...
TechnologyCIO

Combatting the Watermelon Effect to Improve Digital Experience

If organizations invest in digital experience management solutions to improve employee experiences, they must prioritize deep integration of that technology into the service desk and end-user computing tools. The reason: Both of these IT functions need the same high degrees of automation and real-time capabilities to actually go a step beyond analytics and achieve a positive change on the endpoint.
Businesscepro.com

Todd Pedersen Steps Down as Vivint CEO

After 20 years of working to build smart home company Vivint (NYSE: VVNT) into the business it is today, Todd Pedersen has decided to step down as chief executive officer of Vivint Smart Home, effective once the board of directors of the company appoints his successor. Pedersen will remain a member of the board of directors.
EconomyThrive Global

Mike Giresi of Molex: “Diversity and Sustainability”

Diversity and Sustainability — One of the biggest challenges with diversity and sustainability is people talk a lot about it, but have difficulty showing real and tangible progress. How do you actually connect people, so that you can start to create a diverse environment? Digital transformation enables this, both in terms of how you communicate who you are and then how you create opportunities. For example, we’re connected to a couple of technology groups that are trying to help individuals who have had to face challenges that are both unfair and unjust find opportunities through technology. We’re able to offer them opportunities, whether it’s an internship or to be part of a small pilot group that comes in as a product team.
Educationmartechseries.com

APIDM Launches New Digital Credentialing Initiative with Credly

Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing (APIDM), has become the first in the region to offer digital credentials to its successful programme graduates. Digital badges offer a transparent and reliable way of showcasing qualifications to the benefit of both certificate holders and prospective employers. APIDM, which is already the first...
SoftwareThrive Global

Seth Lively of PA Consulting: “Automate your processes”

Automate your processes. There is still too much waste in the back office and operations. Here, we are helping a service company automate the entry of sales orders from the field. This is saving them millions in administrative costs. As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation...
Economydatasciencecentral.com

The Future of Business Analytics is Here

Business analytics has moved from the sidelines to the forefront. Real-world examples of BA success. Gone are the days when a BA’s role was as a requirements note taker [1], or when data interpretation was the responsibility of a small team of programmers. In the last ten years, Business analytics has grown from a simple description of predictive and statistical tools to an umbrella term covering a complex spectrum of business intelligence and analytics. BA combines applications, skills, technologies, and processes to provide data-based insights for businesses. Big data is leveraged along with statistics to develop markets, evaluate customer behavior and optimize revenue streams.
Technologyscitechdaily.com

Unlocking Blockchain ROI: Researchers Examine Opportunities and Limits

Blockchain has been one of the most hyped technologies of the past decade, predicted to lead a revolutionary change in the way businesses operate. Gartner estimates that it will generate $3.1 trillion in new business value by 2030, addressing the problems and opportunities of end-to-end information sharing. A new study from the Global Supply Chain Institute (GSCI) helps companies determine whether blockchain is right for them.