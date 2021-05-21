Lauren Sallata: “Access to equitable education is a global issue in which we must all take an active role to tackle through”

As a leader, I believe in the player-coach model, not only rolling up my sleeves to do the work, but also investing in talent and building competency and capabilities within our teams. That’s also been our strategy behind our successful evolution at Panasonic — to leverage our global talent and intellectual property and apply them to new markets and customer challenges. Since joining the company, I’ve established a Community of Practice for sales and marketing teams aimed at creating a culture of collaboration and sharing best practices. Last year, we saw the importance of breaking down siloes and drawing people together. Another key part of leadership is accountability, not only laying out the vision but ensuring that your team feels heard and understands their role as contributors to bring the vision to life. That is what helps to fuel innovation, adaptability and productivity for a resilient organization.