newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Dr. Sam Goldstein of the University of Utah School of Medicine: “Better education for everyone”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter our Clinic was operating about 15 years, I began seeing the children of my first patients. Some as adults were doing well yet as kids they really struggled. Yet others I worked with that appeared to be doing well as children or teens were struggling with adult life. I came to realize that what’s wrong with you tells me where you are but what’s right with you tells me where life might lead you if I’m smart enough to help you find a path. I also learned that the more liabilities a child faces the more important assets or strengths become. We don’t fix children. Rather we manage their challenges and simultaneously build on their strengths.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Education#Institute Of Medicine#College Education#Clinical Medicine#Mental Health Champions#Brain Injury#Mental Health America#Utah School#Clinical Director#Physiological Psychology#Physicians#Mental Wellness#Educators#Genetic Disorders#Mental Illness#Developmental Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Education
Related
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville signs institutional partnership with the American Medical Student Association

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville signed an institutional partnership with the American Medical Student Association (AMSA). The partnership grants UofSC medical students free memberships and benefits with AMSA. “Every time we sign a new institutional partnership we’re excited about all the doors we can open up...
CollegesDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Dr. José Luis Alvarado Named Dean of Fordham University Graduate School of Education

Dr. José Luis Alvarado will be dean of Fordham University’s Graduate School of Education, effective July 1, 2021. Alvarado has served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Cal State Los Angeles, the founding dean of the College of Education at California State University Monterey Bay, and associate dean of the College of Education at San Diego State University.
EducationArchinect

UCR School of Medicine Education II Building

New School of Medicine Education Building Promotes Inclusive and Innovative Learning EnvironmentsUniversity of California Regents Approve Building at UC Riverside. The Regents of the University of California have given final approval for the construction of the School of Medicine’s new $84-million Education Building II at UC Riverside. The Regents confirmed...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

United Pain Urgent Care collaborates with Yale University School of Medicine (sponsored)

The first and only urgent care dedicated to pain and injuries is now collaborating with Yale University School of Medicine to host physician assistant students for their clinical experience in Early Didactic Rotations, to learn about chronic and acute pain treatments. Yale School of Medicine students will be spending the next several months under the mentorship of Dr. Ali Nairizi, pain specialist.
Michigan StateAMA

HSS evolution at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Each month, the AMA highlights institutions that are part of the AMA Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium to showcase their work with the consortium and innovations in medical education. Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium. Strategy groups in the consortium work on issues critical to transforming how physicians are...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

Schools better than COVID-19 clinics for vaccinating students, says BCTF

Not everyone is happy with B.C.’s decision to include children in its vaccination strategy by having them inoculated alongside their parents. The head of B.C. Teachers Federation says schools, not community clinics, would be the best place to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19. “Setting up in-school vaccination...
Hawaii StateThrive Global

Dr. Michelle Pearce of the University of Maryland: “Expand Courageously”

Expand Courageously. To become more than we were before this painful event occurred, we must expand, and expanding requires action and courage. As a wise person once advised me, take small steps that cause you to stretch, but never so large that you splatter. I suggest people make a blooming in the dark list. Here you can list things like new hobbies and experiences you want to have and the small and big steps you’ll need to get there. Then one by one, courageously engage in those activities. The more you act in ways that line up with the vision of your fully bloomed self, the more you begin to bloom in the dark.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Morehouse School of Medicine to receive $500,000 donation

ATLANTA - A fund for the Morehouse School of Medicine aims at enhancing health outcomes for Black communities in Georgia. School representatives said the $500,000 donation comes from Peach State Health Plan. The school hopes the $100,000 it'll receive annually over the next five years will only increase the number of medical students from Georgia who remain in the state after graduation to help the communities from which they came.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students graduate

(ABC 6 News) -- Ninety-eight students started a new chapter in their lives. They graduated from the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Commencement events for Rochester took place Sunday, while the inaugural class of students at the Arizona Campus held theirs Friday. The graduates persevered through a challenging year...
Davidson County, TNNashville Post

Belmont releases image for future school of medicine building

Belmont University officials Thursday released a rendering and location for the facility that would house the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine. According to a release, plans currently call for a 160,000-square-foot structure that includes a 350-space, below-ground parking garage. Such a facility would make the structure comparable to other medical school buildings in terms of size.
Sciencetheaggie.org

Dr. Theanne Griffith, principal investigator at the new Griffith Lab of the UC Davis School of Medicine, shares her story

A researcher, author and mother explains the educational path that led her to publish children’s books about science. In the labyrinth of overcrowded lab offices that is the fourth floor of Tupper Hall, there is one more lab squeezed in: the Griffith Lab. Dr. Theanne Griffith is one of the newest faculty members in the Department of Physiology and Membrane Biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine. Her new lab is devoted to determining the molecular and cellular mechanisms of the transmission of thermal sensation in the body.
HealthKSLTV

University Of Utah Health Revises Hospital Visitor Guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The University of Utah Health revised its guidelines for visitors. University Health hospitals and clinics will now allow two healthy people 18 years of age or older to accompany an admitted patient in their room. Previously the guidelines allowed for just one person. The two...
Baltimore, MDwmar2news

COVID-19 vaccine study in teens starts at UM School of Medicine

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) this week began an expansion of its adult Novavax clinical trial. They have now added teens age 12-17 years old as the next group to be studied as part of the school’s broad portfolio of work addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collegeskurv.com

UT-RGV Names New Dean Of School Of Medicine

UT-RGV has found its next dean of the School of Medicine. The university is bringing in Dr. Michael Hocker who currently service as senior associate dean at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. UT-RGV President Dr. Guy Bailey says Dr. Hocker stood out from a large pool of...
HealthMySanAntonio

Morehouse School of Medicine Appoints Dr. Joseph A. Tyndall As Dean And Executive Vice President For Health Affairs

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Dr. Joseph Adrian Tyndall has been appointed Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) reporting to President Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, the institution announced today. Dr. Tyndall will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the academic programs, as well as executing on the institution’s strategic plan. He will also assume leadership of Morehouse Healthcare and its world-class team of clinicians.