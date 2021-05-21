Dr. Sam Goldstein of the University of Utah School of Medicine: “Better education for everyone”

After our Clinic was operating about 15 years, I began seeing the children of my first patients. Some as adults were doing well yet as kids they really struggled. Yet others I worked with that appeared to be doing well as children or teens were struggling with adult life. I came to realize that what’s wrong with you tells me where you are but what’s right with you tells me where life might lead you if I’m smart enough to help you find a path. I also learned that the more liabilities a child faces the more important assets or strengths become. We don’t fix children. Rather we manage their challenges and simultaneously build on their strengths.