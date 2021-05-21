newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

New Reports Of China's Crypto Crackdown Sparks Fears In Crypto Market As Bitcoin Falls To $37,000

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) went into freefall once again as fresh information about China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies emerged. According to Chinese news outlet 8BTCnews, the Financial Stability and Development Commission of China State Council planning on cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading. Earlier today, at the Commission’s fifty-first...

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crackdown#Btc#Chinese#Commission#The Financial Services#The Treasury Bureau#Ftsb#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Financial Risks#Trading Activity#Enterprises Platform#Financial Activities#Hong Kong Law#Professional Investors#Freefall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
MarketsMoney Morning

Why the Ripple (XRP) Coin Is Back on My Crypto Radar

By my count, there are more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies out there today. Thousands of those you can discount right off the bat. Whether there's little to no trading volume and interest, or they're ultra-niche tokens, or fads, they'll never amount to anything. But aside from the biggies – Bitcoin, of...
Marketsinvesting.com

China’s Position Regarding Crypto: What Does It Mean for the Market?

The public display of resentment towards cryptocurrencies from China is in a grey area, and as some reports highlight, it is not as extreme as portrayed by media outlets. A BBC article highlights that China has accentuated its active incursion into suppressing cryptocurrency access and services for banks or payment firms.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Here’s what is ‘such a logical thing to do’ with Bitcoin

Bitcoin‘s popularity since the time of its inception has risen sharply. Many institutional investors took the step to include the world’s largest cryptocurrency in their holdings. Can Bitcoin make its way to different Central Banks’ balance sheets? Similar to its rival, Gold. Crypto analyst PlanB, known for first applying the...
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
Marketseminetra.com

Bitcoin will resume selling over the weekend, temporarily below $ 33,000

The· Bitcoin Selling continued on Sunday after the roller coaster weekly deal, as Chinese and US authorities are moving to tighten cryptocurrency regulations. According to Coin Metrics data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 13% to $ 32,915.83 by 9:37 EST. Bitcoin was finally trading at $ 33,665.89. The recent...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Russian officials consider partial lift on crypto payment ban

Russian lawmakers are reportedly weighing a partial reversal of the country's ban on cryptocurrency payments. Pavel Krasheninnikov, chairman of the Russian Duma’s Committee on State Building and Legislation, announced that the government is considering amending civil law to allow crypto payments as a “contractual medium.”. According to Interfax on Monday,...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Rebound $300 Billion: Bitcoin Above $36K Again (Market Watch)

After reaching a near 3-month low of $1.230 trillion, the crypto market cap has recovered $300 billion as bitcoin stands above $36,000. After another trading day of pain for the bulls, bitcoin has bounced off and jumped over $36,000. Most alternative coins continue their suffering, which is evident by BTC’s market dominance. The metric is up by more than 5% in days and is above 45%.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Liquidations Accelerate Amid Market Volatility

Cryptocurrency assets saw extreme volatility over the weekend as Bitcoin touched a low of approximately $31,000. The overall market cap of digital currencies dropped below $1.3 trillion for the first time since February 2021. The latest drop in the cryptocurrency market accelerated liquidations during the last 24 hours. According to...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Algorithmic Stablecoins Temporarily Lose Pegs as Crypto Markets Crash

Crypto markets have lost roughly 30 percent off of their total market capitalization over the past seven days. As crypto prices continue to tumble, and traders scramble to close their volatile holdings, the stablecoin market is surging: according to CoinTelegraph, the total stablecoin supply has grown by roughly 190% over the past 90 days. However, not all stablecoins are created equal.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Selloff Intensifies as Miners in China Down Tools

Crypto markets have declined by almost 20% over the weekend as the selloff continues unabated in the wake of a massive mining crackdown in China. Around $400 billion has exited the crypto asset space since Friday in what has been one of the largest mass selloffs of coins and tokens.
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market hangs in balance as China announces new mining crackdown

The price of bitcoin fell to almost 50 per cent of its all-time high on Sunday after China announced yet another crackdown on crypto mining.Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies also took a hit, though remain significantly up compared to the start of 2021.A market rebound on Monday took bitcoin from below $32,000 to above $36,000, partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he preferred cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat currencies.The technology billionaire, who has been both thanked and blamed for his market-moving tweets in recent weeks and months, also engaged in an indirect debate with ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, claiming “he fears the Doge”.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects and the direction of the market in general. Figures from blockchain data firm Glassnode reveal that user growth continues to double roughly every year, leading some to speculate that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
Marketsthedechained.com

Crypto Market Records Biggest Dump Amid Chinese Clampdown On Miners

As the crypto market continues to plunge, it lost more than 20 percent of value in the last two days amidst the $400 billion sell-off and the crackdown by the Chinese officials on crypto miners. The recent sell-off is being described as the biggest in recent years, with the total...