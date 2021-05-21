newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

7 Spins on the Viral Pesto Egg Recipe To Elevate Your Next Breakfast

By Kara Jillian Brown
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8MLm_0a76uk2G00

In terms of popularity, pesto eggs are the new baked feta pasta. When recipe developer and registered dietitian Amy Wilichowski, RDN, posted a video of her making a pesto egg toast to TikTok, the recipe took over the platform. The pesto eggs hashtag has more than 121 million views.

@amywilichowski##eggs ##pestoeggs ##homecook♬ cooking video – cooking

Wilichowski’s recipe is simple: Instead of frying her eggs in butter or oil, she cooks them in pesto. Next, she takes sourdough toast and tops it with ricotta, smashed avocado, honey, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. YUM! Like most things that go viral on TikTok, Wilichowski is not the first nor the last person to experiment with pesto and eggs. Once you give her recipe a go, you may be looking for other ways to combine the two. Below, you’ll find seven recipes that combine egg and pesto to create delightful meals.

7 delicious pesto egg recipes

1. Breakfast Puff Pastry Tart

Created by Olivia Lam, culinary arts student and the food blogger behind Olives and Lamb, this mouth-watering tart starts with pesto as a base and its topped with three types of cheese, prosciutto, arugula, and eggs. Using pre-made puff pastry makes this the perfect simple recipe that looks like it hours to make.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Puff Pastry Tart

2. Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Lemon-Basil Pesto

This drool-worthy sandwich combines lemon-basil pesto with scrambled eggs and cheese for a deliciously gooey dish. Use your favorite lemon-basil pesto or make one using the recipe food stylist and blogger Amanda McFarlane also created.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Lemon-Basil Pesto

3. Pesto Eggs on Cheesy Toast

This recipe by chef Kelly Senyi is the closest to Wilichowski’s viral recipe. Senyi puts her own spin on it by using parmesan as the cheese and allowing it to get nice and crispy, creating a parmesan crisp base.

Get the recipe: Pesto Eggs on Cheesy Toast

4. Baked Eggs with Parsnips and Walnut Pesto

Simple and savory, this baked egg dish recipe from food blogger Kayla Howey uses lots of greens, parsnips, and eggs and is topped with goat cheese. Eat it on its own or pair it your favorite toasted bread.

Get the recipe: Baked Eggs with Parsnips and Walnut Pesto

5. Baked Ham and Egg Cups in Hash Browns

Crated by Bernice Hill, the blogger behind Dish ‘n’ the Kitchen, these hashbrowns egg cups are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. Up to three months in the freezer so you can make a big patch and take some when you need them. They reheat in just 30 seconds in the microwave.

Get the recipe: Baked Ham and Egg Cups in Hash Browns

6. Prosciutto Pesto Frittata

Milk, goat cheese, prosciutto, scallions, and spices make this frittata creamy, delicious, and filling. Created by Sharon Farnell, this frittata cooks beautifully in a cast-iron skillet.

Get the recipe: Prosciutto Pesto Frittata

7. Green Eggs & Ham Deviled Eggs

Instead of bringing regular deviled eggs to your next cookout, shine with these green eggs and ham deviled eggs from food blogger Rachel Phipps. With just six ingredients, you can create a great dish.

Get the recipe: Green Eggs & Ham Deviled Eggs

The health benefits of eggs, according to a registered dietitian:

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Eggs And Ham#Food Drink#Grilled Cheese#Parmesan Cheese#The Toast#Feta Cheese#Rdn#Tiktok#Olives And Lamb#Pesto Eggs#Hash Browns Crated#Egg Cups In Hash Browns#Walnut Pesto Simple#Combine Egg#Breakfast#Cheesy Toast#Baked Eggs#Sourdough Toast#Regular Deviled Eggs#Amywilichowski Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

6 Nutritionist-Approved Morning Drinks That’ll Help You Kick Your Coffee Habit (If You Wanna)

Caffeine cravers, avert your eyes. A growing chorus of experts are suggesting that while it may jolt you awake, your morning coffee habit may not be one worth keeping. (Cue the tune of your venti latte being poured down the drain.) To be fair, coffee has a ton of health benefits—vitamins! minerals! antioxidants!—but some people are more sensitive to its caffeine content and acidity than others. So how do you know if you’d benefit from switching to an A.M. coffee alternative?
NutritionPosted by
Well+Good

This DIY Herbal Bitters Recipe Promises To Improve Your Digestion

According to the Mayo Clinic, “after you eat, it takes about six to eight hours for food to pass through your stomach and small intestine. Food then enters your large intestine (colon) for further digestion, absorption of water and, finally, elimination of undigested food.” But because so many people struggle with chronic digestion problems, there are a variety of ways to ease the process in order to avoid or lessen the stomach pains and gut troubles that difficult digestion may cause. On the latest episode of Plant-Based, herbalist Rachelle Robinett shares her recipe for DIY herbal bitters to improve digestion.
Recipesrecipes.net

Denver Omelet Breakfast Muffins Recipe

It’s easy to make these breakfast muffins ahead so you have food on the go all week. Just load ’em up with ham, eggs, cheddar, onion, and green peppers. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly grease a 12-muffin pan. Divide the onion, green pepper, and ham evenly over the 12 muffin tins. Add the cheddar cheese evenly on the top.
Recipesmigraine.com

A Call for Recipes: Breakfast of Champions

Greetings Migraine.com community. We are doing a call for your best breakfast recipes that are least likely to trigger a migraine and most likely to get you started on the right foot for a low-pain day. We know everyone has different triggers when it comes to food, so proceed with care as you look at the options. We encourage everyone to get to know their food triggers. Perhaps consider an elimination diet as a way to uncover what foods you may want to avoid and to learn which ones make you feel the best.
Recipesrecipes.net

5 Minute Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Recipe

You only need 5 minutes to cook this pesto pasta recipe, thanks to the microwavable pasta ingredient. It still comes rich in classic pesto flavors. In a food processor combine sun dried tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, pine nuts, oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Pulse until smooth. In a medium skillet...
Recipesrecipes.net

Slow Cooker Pesto Ranch Chicken Recipe

Ranch chicken with an herby pesto sauce is the ultimate easy dinner dish. Put this together in 5 minutes and let the slow cooker do the rest. Spray slow cooker with cooking spray and place chicken breasts in the bottom. Sprinkle ranch packet over the chicken breasts, pour pesto over...
Recipesokcfox.com

Amy's Take: Elevating Your Charcuterie Board

School is letting out for folks across the metro and summer is quickly approaching, so it's only right that we get our party on! Health and Lifestyle Contributor Amy Mcree joins us live with her take on a party favorite. You can get a jumpstart on a healthier lifestyle by...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips For Perfectly Charred Peppers

Alexa Guarnaschelli is a big fan of peppers. If you do a quick Google search, you will find the "Chopped" judge cooks with these a lot. From her stuffed peppers to her quick cooking Shishito peppers to her giardiniera, peppers, particularly of the red variety, are one of Guarnaschelli's go-to vegetables. You may even notice that Guarnaschelli often roasts her prized peppers, and we understand why: Their smoky, sweet flavors are great for salads and making hummus, for example. Roasted peppers also make many pasta dishes pop with their color and their subtle but distinct taste. Even fellow Food Network star, Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, uses this ingredient in her quick and easy roasted red pepper pasta.
RecipesVirginia Connection Newspapers

It’s Mom’s Turn: Try Breakfast in Bed

It’s her special day. Mom may want to get dressed up and go out for brunch or she may want to just stay in bed. But of course that doesn’t mean she doesn’t expect a special breakfast that she doesn’t have to make herself. She may not love to share...
Recipeskitchenstewardship.com

Dairy-Free Breakfast Egg Bake Recipe Kids Love

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Okay, it’s another busy morning, and you’re rushing out the door, when you’re six-year-old announces what he announces every morning 15 minutes after breakfast:. “I’m hungry.”. I don’t know what it is about kids...
Recipesrecipes.net

Vegetable Egg Rolls Recipe

A healthy mix of carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, and mushrooms fills these deliciously crispy egg rolls to make the perfect vegetarian dish. Fill a medium sized skillet with about half an inch of oil and preheat to 350 degrees F. In a medium sized bowl add the cabbage, mushrooms, bell...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
Recipesphillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: Basil-Kale Pesto with Grape Tomatoes and Tofu

Looking for a delicious way to get your daily dose of healthy greens? Then you’re going to love this basil-kale pesto with grape tomatoes and tofu recipe. It's loaded with flavor and makes four servings. Add all ingredients to food processor. Pulse until a paste is formed. Adding additional oil...