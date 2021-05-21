7 Spins on the Viral Pesto Egg Recipe To Elevate Your Next Breakfast

In terms of popularity, pesto eggs are the new baked feta pasta. When recipe developer and registered dietitian Amy Wilichowski, RDN, posted a video of her making a pesto egg toast to TikTok, the recipe took over the platform. The pesto eggs hashtag has more than 121 million views.

Wilichowski’s recipe is simple: Instead of frying her eggs in butter or oil, she cooks them in pesto. Next, she takes sourdough toast and tops it with ricotta, smashed avocado, honey, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. YUM! Like most things that go viral on TikTok, Wilichowski is not the first nor the last person to experiment with pesto and eggs. Once you give her recipe a go, you may be looking for other ways to combine the two. Below, you’ll find seven recipes that combine egg and pesto to create delightful meals.

7 delicious pesto egg recipes

Created by Olivia Lam, culinary arts student and the food blogger behind Olives and Lamb, this mouth-watering tart starts with pesto as a base and its topped with three types of cheese, prosciutto, arugula, and eggs. Using pre-made puff pastry makes this the perfect simple recipe that looks like it hours to make.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Puff Pastry Tart

This drool-worthy sandwich combines lemon-basil pesto with scrambled eggs and cheese for a deliciously gooey dish. Use your favorite lemon-basil pesto or make one using the recipe food stylist and blogger Amanda McFarlane also created.

Get the recipe: Breakfast Grilled Cheese with Soft Scrambled Eggs and Lemon-Basil Pesto

This recipe by chef Kelly Senyi is the closest to Wilichowski’s viral recipe. Senyi puts her own spin on it by using parmesan as the cheese and allowing it to get nice and crispy, creating a parmesan crisp base.

Get the recipe: Pesto Eggs on Cheesy Toast

Simple and savory, this baked egg dish recipe from food blogger Kayla Howey uses lots of greens, parsnips, and eggs and is topped with goat cheese. Eat it on its own or pair it your favorite toasted bread.

Get the recipe: Baked Eggs with Parsnips and Walnut Pesto

Crated by Bernice Hill, the blogger behind Dish ‘n’ the Kitchen, these hashbrowns egg cups are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast. Up to three months in the freezer so you can make a big patch and take some when you need them. They reheat in just 30 seconds in the microwave.

Get the recipe: Baked Ham and Egg Cups in Hash Browns

Milk, goat cheese, prosciutto, scallions, and spices make this frittata creamy, delicious, and filling. Created by Sharon Farnell, this frittata cooks beautifully in a cast-iron skillet.

Get the recipe: Prosciutto Pesto Frittata

Instead of bringing regular deviled eggs to your next cookout, shine with these green eggs and ham deviled eggs from food blogger Rachel Phipps. With just six ingredients, you can create a great dish.

Get the recipe: Green Eggs & Ham Deviled Eggs

The health benefits of eggs, according to a registered dietitian:

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.