Lancaster County, SC

Lancaster County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
Released by the Office of the SC Attorney General. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kevin Michael Nussbaum (age 44), of Indian Land, S.C., on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

