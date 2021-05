Although my books are specifically written for women after divorce, they can apply in a variety of situations when people are feeling a loss of identity and don’t know where to go or what to do next. I want anyone who reads my books to understand that the things they might think about themselves, the idea of what life was supposed to be like, or the situation they find themselves in is not the way it has to be. By changing the perspective on what has happened, really eliminating the negative self-talk, making the shift to deciding how you want to live life and who you want to be now, you can change the course of your life for the better.