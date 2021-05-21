Timberline: Smith Hill Station to be sold
Mindy Leary, Gilpin County. At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Timberline Fire Protection District (TFPD) held their monthly board meeting online and via phone dial-in. In attendance were President Rick Wenzel, Treasurer Whitney Donoghue and Members-At-Large Chip Smith, Jeff Fisher, and John Bushey. Others present included Fire Chief Paul Ondr and Secretary Jennifer Hinderman. Highlights included a Smith Hill Station Update and Chief’s Report.themtnear.com