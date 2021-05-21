Timberline: Smith Hill Station to be sold

Anne Scarffe, Gilpin County. Superintendent David MacKenzie and the Gilpin County School Board held Meet and Confer meetings with staff to hash out ideas for creating raises for staff for the 2021/2022 school year, which had significant progress. At the regular School Board meeting held April 20, 2021, appreciation to the Superintendent and Board members was voiced in more than 10 emails read at the meeting from staff. Comments like “Dr MacKenzie was respectful of everyone’s time in negotiation” and “Thank you, thank you, thank you for thinking outside of the box” and “Dr. MacKenzie is a ‘trendsetter’ willing to work with all staff on possible salary increases.” Dr MacKenzie said “after this tough year, everyone deserves increases.” Staff members said they “feel valued”