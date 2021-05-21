newsbreak-logo
Gordon outlines how Wyoming will spend $1 billion in federal funds

Cover picture for the articleWyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday outlined how his administration intends to use the $1 billion in federal funds allocated to the state. The governor’s announcement comes just days after the U.S. Department of Treasury launched the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds providing $350 billion in emergency aid to states.

