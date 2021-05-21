Animals Share an Eye With Artist in Her Series of Surreal Self Portraits
Artist Flora Borsi has an unusual way of depicting her self-portraits. Rather than making them all about her, she shares the spotlight with a variety of animals. It’s part of her ongoing series Animeyed, now in its second iteration known as Animeyed II, in which she shares one of her eyes with an animal. The sleek and stylish images feature Borsi in makeup and costume to match her subjects; they range from a fluffy rabbit to a tiny beetle.mymodernmet.com