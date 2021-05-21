Animals Share an Eye With Artist in Her Series of Surreal Self Portraits

Roberto Valenzuela is a photographer and Canon Explorer of Light based in Beverly Hills, California. He regularly speaks and participates as a judge in The Annual print comp at WPPI, and has a deep passion for creative photo lighting, as well as for discovering new photographic talent. Valenzuela developed his unique teaching style by following the same practice regimen he developed as a professional concert classical guitarist and educator before becoming a photographer. He believes that it is not talent but deliberate practice that is at the core of skill and achievement. During the summer of 2020, Canon USA selected a tiny group of their Explorers of Light (EOL) to participate in a voluntary mentorship program, which led Valenzuela to discovering the self-portrait photography of Lana Polic.