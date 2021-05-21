Joe McGill of Topline Business Management: “A thought leader is an individual who is constantly pushing the envelope”
When you are recognized as a thought leader in our industry it provides our clients and their team of reps with a calming experience. It can be a multiplier to new business. For example, we have several directors on our roster, so we are very in tune to knowing what to expect, look for and add value when it comes to clients working on a project. It has led us to opportunities to bring on more directors because of leadership.thriveglobal.com