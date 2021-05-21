Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Two finals down, two to go. Chelsea beat Leicester City on Tuesday to move up to third place in the Premier League, and we can confirm that finish by beating Aston Villa on Sunday on the final matchday. However, we can still finish outside the top-four if we drop points and both Leicester (at home to Spurs) and Liverpool (at home to Crystal Palace) win. We need to match at least one of their results to achieve the minimum target for a successful season.