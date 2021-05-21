newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo finals down, two to go. Chelsea beat Leicester City on Tuesday to move up to third place in the Premier League, and we can confirm that finish by beating Aston Villa on Sunday on the final matchday. However, we can still finish outside the top-four if we drop points and both Leicester (at home to Spurs) and Liverpool (at home to Crystal Palace) win. We need to match at least one of their results to achieve the minimum target for a successful season.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
N'golo Kanté
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Spurs#The Champions League#Crystal Palace#Leicester City#Home#Time#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tino Livramento named 2020-21 Chelsea Academy Player of the Year

Over the past couple decades, Chelsea have established a strong habit of producing top level talent at the Academy, even if most of those young players would eventually go on to carve out professional careers for themselves elsewhere. But that paradigm is slowly changing — thanks in large part to...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 38

What did we learn in the Premier League over the weekend?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Premier LeaguetheScore

Tottenham keep Arsenal out of Europe, West Ham claim UEL berth

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged a European spot at the expense of bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday, clinching seventh place - and a berth in the newly formed UEFA Europa Conference League - with a 4-2 comeback win at Leicester City. Arsenal had briefly leapfrogged Tottenham in the standings but ultimately fell...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday 12 May and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 36 of the 2020/21 season, which will see Marriner take charge of the meeting in west London. Andre Marriner will...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves vs Brighton - Premier League: Live score, lineups and updates

Brighton can guarantee their Premier League status for another season with a victory at Wolves in the midday kick-off on Sunday. The Seagulls are currently 10 points clear of Fulham in 18th place with four matches remaining and so a victory would see Graham Potter's side achieve their goal of top-flight football for 2021-22.
Premier Leaguesportsbettingdime.com

Chelsea vs Arsenal Odds & Prediction – Premier League May 12

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 12th. The Blues enter this fixture against their London rivals as heavy -150 favorites. With just three matchdays left in the Premier League campaign, in-form Chelsea host a struggling Arsenal side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 12th, kick-off 3:15 PM EST.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham vs Everton - Premier League: Live score, lineups and updates

West Ham are still pushing for Champions League football and can pile the pressure on Leicester City with a win against Everton at the London Stadium. David Moyes' side beat Burnley on Monday to keep their top-four hopes alive and kicking and the Hammers know a win today will see the gap to the fourth-placed Foxes reduced to just two points.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United travel to the Midlands to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.The Red Devils booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday as a 3-2 loss in Rome secured an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma.United’s last Premier League match was postponed after fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the owners.Meanwhile, Villa defeated Everton at Goodison Park last time out, with Anwar El Ghazi scoring a late winner.Here’s everything you need to know about the match.Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEWhen is it?The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm BST at...
Premier Leaguehighpresssoccer.com

Premier League Matchday 37 Betting Tips: Chelsea vs Leicester City

My weekend’s picks got off to a terrible start on Friday night when Manchester City could only beat Newcastle by a 1 goal margin. Pep Guardiola handed Scott Carson his debut and partnered Nathan Aké and Eric Garcia in central defense. That’s all lovely, and everything giving your squad players a runout but have the decency to give us bettors a little warning in your pre-match press conference.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Smith praises ‘remarkable’ Martinez ahead of Aston Villa’s final Premier League games

Dean Smith has hailed Emi Martinez after an excellent debut season with Aston Villa following his move to the Midlands club from Arsenal last summer. Speaking to the press ahead of this week’s Premier League clash with Tottenham via Aston Villa’s official Twitter account, Smith lauded the impact Martinez has had on the club since his summer move from the Gunners, with BBC Sport reporting that the 28-year-old keeper signed for just £17m.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Aston Villa vs Man United: Confirmed lineups ahead of kickoff

Second-placed Manchester United can stretch their lead from Chelsea in third to six points with a victory at Aston Villa today. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side haven't played domestically since a goalless draw at Leeds two weeks ago, following their postponed clash against Liverpool, though they have progressed to the Europa League final in the meantime.