newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tara McGuinness & Hana Schank of New America: “Never forget to ask questions”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever forget to ask questions. Many times we have been in a room where a lot of smart people are afraid to ask the question that is on everyone’s mind. If you are wondering “how exactly will this work?” someone else in the room is too. Don’t be afraid to ask.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Jennifer Palmieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Digital Service#The White House#The New Practice Lab#Congressional#Cbs News#Jaguar#Perrier#Healthcare Gov#Usds#Tsa#Americans#Georgetown University#Supreme Court#Biden Transition#House Of Delegates#Ux Magazine#Organizer#Thought Leadership#Questions#President Obama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Thank Tim Scott for answering the question 'Is America racist?'

Thanks in part to Sen. Tim Scott, it looks like we have hit the peak of the “America is a systemically racist country” craze. About 10 days ago, the South Carolina Republican, in response to President Biden’s address to Congress, as well as the general tone and tenor of the times, made it clear that he did not believe that America is a racist country and that the notion of institutional or systemic racism is pretty much nonsense. He said plainly: “America is not a racist country.”
Chinanewamerica.org

Infrequently Asked Questions

Each month Resource Security sends out a newsletter, the Resource Security Monthly, and we've recently started featuring short conversations with folks doing novel work on national security or environmental policy -- or that territory we live in, where those issues cross. This month we hear from Dr. Rod Schoonover, the Founder and CEO of the Ecological Futures Group.
Minoritiesgreensboro.com

Richard Groves: Is America racist? It’s not an easy question

“Let me be clear,” Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said sternly in his rebuttal of Joe Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress. “America is not a racist country.”. “No,” said Biden in his own defense in an interview the next day on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I don’t believe the American people are racists.”
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Never forget Jan. 6 attack

It has been over four months since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; 147 Republican Congress members violated their oath of office voting to not recognize Biden as president. The reaction from numerous corporations was to choose America over the Republican Party and stop donating to said party members.
Politicspaulcraigroberts.org

The Saker Asks Where Is the Pushback to the Woke Destruction of America?

The Saker Asks Where Is the Pushback to the Woke Destruction of America?. One answer to Saker’s question is that 45% of the American population are brainwashed. Another 45% are insouciant. That leaves only 10% of the population capable of thought. That 10% is silenced by censorship. The Saker finds...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Brian Broome (Punch Me Up to the Gods) Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Book of Not) Linda Rui Feng (Swimming Back to Trout River) Julian Sancton (Madhouse at the...
Congress & CourtsToledo Blade

To the editor: Never forget January 6

Last week, 175 House Republicans, backed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell voted no on legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 armed insurrection on our Capitol. That attack killed brave police officers and put lawmakers’ own lives in direct danger. Why would anyone vote “no” on getting to the bottom of what happened? What are they so afraid of?
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

Seven steps to make asking questions your superpower

Do you find you are often the person in meetings who asks questions, or is your first instinct to offer an answer?. Change-makers are questioners. They reach out to different people and conduct experiments that help them develop answers to hard challenges. Thomas Edison was a question-asker who created a...
Politicseagleobserver.com

Gun control will never succeed in a free America

Safety is probably the natural right most easily explained and is based primarily on the presumption that people have the right to exist and will naturally first flee from danger, then, if unsuccessful, will arm themselves regardless of what the law may or may not say or permit. Nature's law will never allow gun confiscation to be fully implemented in a free America.
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Black Privilege Comes to Publishing

White privilege is undeniable. Thankfully, in recent years, we have seen the publication of potent books that attack the problem and offer effective paths forward—among countless others, check out Mychal Denzel Smith’s Stakes Is High (winner of last year’s Kirkus Prize for nonfiction), Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste, Ibram X. Kendi’s How To Be Antiracist, Shaun King’s Make Change, and Heather McGhee’s The Sum of Us. Late last year, I was further encouraged by the launch of an entire imprint dedicated to investigating and dismantling the racist systems that plague the United States.
Minoritiesinsidesources.com

Woke Critical Theory Brings Deep Racism to Employers Near You

You may have heard recently about the CIA training video in which an employee demands the space to “intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance.” She insists that you know she’s an intersectional, cisgendered millennial-of-color with anxiety issues – but that she does not check boxes. Good news for our...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

3 ways to humanize HR and create a culture of connections

HR is an outdated function in some organizations – in order to survive it must adapt with the changing needs of its people. COVID-19 has precipitated a mental health crisis which demands a new kind of empathetic workplace culture. Here are three ways organizations can rise to this challenge and...
Books & LiteratureApartment Therapy

16 Books Asian American Authors And Literary Leaders Are Recommending Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Your reading list should be like your meals: Varied, colorful, and satisfying. And more often than not, putting together a well-balanced TBR list requires actively seeking out diverse voices that excite, inspire, and educate you in new ways. To help you in your search, prominent Asian American authors and literary leaders sent in their suggestions on the best books to read right now.
ReligionThe Pew Forum on Religion Public Life

Jewish Americans in 2020: Answers to frequently asked questions

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about Pew Research Center’s report “Jewish Americans in 2020.”. How did you find the Jews in your survey? Did you use lists of synagogue members?. No, we did not use any membership lists from synagogues or other Jewish organizations. Nor did we...
Public HealthThe Heartland Institute

Lessons From COVID-19 We Should Never Forget (Guest: Paul Alexander, Ph.D.)

Paul Alexander, Ph.D. joins the show to discuss his article published April 23, by the American Institute for Economic Research, 14 Months Later: A Pathway Forward. Alexander, who is a health research methodologist in evidence-based medicine at McMaster University in Toronto, holds degrees in epidemiology and evidence-based medicine from McMaster and Oxford Universities.
Minoritiesthebaffler.com

All the CIA’s Women

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the spy agency of a superpower constituted mostly of white men must be in search of brown women. So it appears is the current reality of the CIA, which, to the general disapprobation of all sides of the political spectrum, has produced a recruitment advertisement featuring a Latina woman. In the commercial, this cis-gender millennial (we know this because she tells us) admits to all sorts of deficiencies; she has an anxiety disorder and has struggled with imposter syndrome (because minority women, all of them, must worry about being as good as middle-aged white men, the CIA’s chief demographic). Perfection, the ad seems to tell us, has to be abandoned in the agency’s turn to be racially inclusive; now it has to deal with anxious moms who’re worrying about their children.