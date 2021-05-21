newsbreak-logo
Notable Executive Assistants: Erika Zignego

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 5. Undergrad degree/university: Accounting degree from the University of Phoenix. Erika Zignego has worked for Metro MLS as CEO Chris Carrillo’s executive assistant for five years. Besides assisting Carrillo, she is the vice president of accounting, oversees human resources and manages numerous Metro MLS programs.

biztimes.com
