Idaho State

Thief apprehended after he falls through the ceiling of an Idaho Subway

By Aimee Levitt
The Takeout
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know why people seem to think hiding in ceilings is a good idea. Maybe we can blame The Breakfast Club? Or maybe the story of a man who lived in the rafters of a Tacoma, Washington, grocery store last year has been inspirational. But know this: there’s a skill to hiding in ceilings, especially dropped ceilings. If you’re not careful, you’ll fall through the tiles and land right in the path of your pursuers. At least that’s what happened to Jesse James Moore, who was trying to hide in the ceiling of a Subway in Idaho Falls, Idaho, last Tuesday night, and presumably devour some of the ham he’d hidden in his pockets.

