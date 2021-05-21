Notable Executive Assistants: Karen Bell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective May 24, 2021. In addition, Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. She will serve as a Class I director, with a term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2024. Ms. Mora fills the vacancy on the Board and the Board’s Audit Committee created by the resignation of R. Scott Greer, who resigned effective May 24, 2021. Mr. Greer had served as a member of Inogen’s Board since 2015. In connection with this transition, Mr. Loren McFarland, an existing member of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Chairperson of the Board’s Audit Committee and Ms. Mora was appointed as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee, in each case effective May 24, 2021.