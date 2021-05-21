Notable Executive Assistants: Karen Bell
Number of years working in your current industry: 5. Undergrad degree/university: St. Norbert College, B.A. in Psychology. OwnersEdge is an ESOP holding company that has expanded rapidly since it was established in 2014. Executive administrator Karen Bell has been instrumental in creating, leading, managing and implementing strategic initiatives, new programs, processes and systems across the company and its four geographically dispersed affiliate companies since 2016, according to her boss, chief executive officer Lisa Reardon.biztimes.com