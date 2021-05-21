newsbreak-logo
Call Everyone, Hocus Pocus 2 Is Back With Midler and the Girls

By Buddy Russ
GATOR 99.5
 3 days ago
A sequel that has been wished about for years is finally coming to fruition. When it released in 1993, Hocus Pocus didn't do as well as expected. Fast-forward many years later, and it now has one of the largest cult followings of any Halloween movie. The movie stars Bette Midler,...

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

