5 of 7 South Philly wards pick Krasner over Vega
Five of South Philadelphia’s seven voting wards voted overwhelmingly in favor of Larry Krasner in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for district attorney, as the incumbent DA cruised to victory in a not-particularly-close race against challenger Carlos Vega. Krasner overcame significant enthusiasm for Vega both in South Philly and in the city as a whole, particularly in white communities, which, in the end, proved to be a very vocal minority.southphillyreview.com