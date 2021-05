Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is blasting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) for a comparison she made between the Holocaust and the House’s mask mandate. During an interview on Real America’s Voice on Friday, Greene claimed, “You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”