Notable Executive Assistants: Jill Harenda
Number of years working in your current industry: 20. Goldstein Law Group, S.C. is a law firm serving local businesses with respect to workplace and corporate law. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the firm was faced with two immediate challenges: serving clients who were facing myriad questions relative to setting up remote operations, essential workforce, determinations, FFCRA, PPE, etc. and transitioning and shoring up its own operations.biztimes.com