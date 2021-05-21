newsbreak-logo
Notable Executive Assistants: Jill Harenda

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 20. Goldstein Law Group, S.C. is a law firm serving local businesses with respect to workplace and corporate law. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the firm was faced with two immediate challenges: serving clients who were facing myriad questions relative to setting up remote operations, essential workforce, determinations, FFCRA, PPE, etc. and transitioning and shoring up its own operations.

Milwaukee, WI Biz Times

Pressing issues and strategies in philanthropy│Ep. 62

Joan Prince, retired vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement at UW-Milwaukee, leads a conversation with Ellen Gilligan, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, and JoAnne Anton, director of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, during a recent Tuesday program at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. The group addresses the thinking leading philanthropists are bringing to addressing pressing issues in the community.
Milwaukee, WI communityjournal.net

$400 Million To Milwaukee, help decide where it’s goes

More than any other community in the state, Milwaukee will receive $394 million as a part of the American Rescue Plan. The payments are expected to be split in two, with the first arriving this week. The first half of the funding are expected this week. Over the coming months,...
West Bend, WI Biz Times

Nicole Pretre

Cedar Community is pleased to announce that Nicole Pretre has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. Nicole has 20 years of experience in the healthcare and senior living sector. She is a Credentialed Gerontologist and holds a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.S. in Gerontology and Management of Aging Services from the University of Massachusetts-Boston. Nicole serves on the West Bend Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Washington County Board of Directors. She is a steering committee member of Milwaukee Women inc, and a member of TEMPO Milwaukee.
Milwaukee County, WI FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail: Health care excellence noted by commission

Milwaukee County Jail receives national accreditation for health care excellence. Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on Monday, May 17 that the Milwaukee County Jail has achieved accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care for achieving excellence in accordance with standards for health care in jails. MILWAUKEE -...
Milwaukee, WI Urban Milwaukee

BBB Business Tip: Top 10 scams targeting small businesses

Milwaukee, Wis. – Scams can impact every business, regardless of location, size, or industry. But they are especially a problem for small businesses. Local businesses and start-ups often don’t have the cybersecurity support or established accounting processes of larger companies. This can make them more vulnerable to scams. Fortunately, knowledge...
Kenosha, WI Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Alliance and Kenosha Leaders Demand DA Wiedenfeld Drop the Charges Against Clyde McLemore

[Kenosha, Wi] – Clyde McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois. He was falsely charged on February 20th, 2021 by District Attorney Graveley with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony — and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. If convicted, McLemore could be imprisoned up to three years. This is clearly a targeted attack on another Black freedom fighter. These charges are distorting the truth and only serve to put a halt to the Black Liberation movement as we have seen so many times in the past. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression unconditionally stands with Clyde McLemore and against these unjust, racially motivated charges.
Wisconsin State madison

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, gender harassment

A top state Department of Justice administrator has filed a federal complaint alleging she’s being underpaid and harassed at work because she’s a Black woman. DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.
Milwaukee, WI communityjournal.net

UAA at MATC to Launch CNC Training for Individuals with High-Functioning Autism; Information Session Set for May 20

Milwaukee Area Technical College announced today the launch of a Uniquely Abled Academy at Milwaukee Area Technical College (UAA at MATC) designed to train individuals with high-functioning autism to become computer numerical controls (CNC) manufacturing machine operators. Based on a California model, the program will provide graduates with training and a credential to help them land high-paying, high-demand machining jobs after the 16-week, hands-on, high-tech training.
Menomonee Falls, WI Urban Milwaukee

Hazardous Waste Excavation Proposal Causes Widespread Concern

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, May 18 at the Menomonee Falls Municipal Building, W156 N8480 Pilgrim Road, Menomonee Falls. Attendance in the hearing room will be limited to 25 mask-wearing people. Zoom attendance is encouraged and pre-registration available at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/calendar/hearing/43766. In addition, WDNR will accept written comments until May 28.
Milwaukee, WI milwaukeecourieronline.com

Mayor Barrett Talks Potential Investments with ARP Funding

This is an unprecedented chapter in Milwaukee’s history, Mayor Tom Barrett said during a presentation earlier this week. It is a moment that everyone will remember for the rest of their lives, he said. Barrett is of course referring to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked economic havoc across the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...