newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Oklahoman will be next leader of a national Southern Baptist Convention organization

oklahoman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoman has accepted the top post at the Southern Baptist Convention's GuideStone Financial Resources. The Rev. Hance Dilbeck will step down as executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists to become president-elect of GuideStone. Dilbeck was chosen for the post by a unanimous vote of the GuideStone Trustee Board on Thursday during a trustee meeting of the Nashville, Tennessee-based organization, according to a GuideStone news release.

www.oklahoman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Churches#Southern Baptists#State President#Senior Pastor#Associate Pastor#Executive President#The Baptist Messenger#The Oklahoma Baptists#Pawhuska#The U S Baptist Press#Immanuel Baptist Church#Oklahomans#Sbc#Gospel#Oklahoma Baptist Pastors#Oklahoma City#President Emeritus#Nashville#President Elect#Shawnee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessBaptist Standard

GuideStone trustees elect Dilbeck as next CEO

DALLAS (BP)—In a called meeting May. 20, the GuideStone board of trustees unanimously elected D. Hance Dilbeck Jr. as president-elect. Dilbeck will begin service July 1 alongside current GuideStone President O.S. Hawkins. After a transition period, Hawkins will become president emeritus and Dilbeck will become president and CEO in the first quarter of 2022.
ReligionWashington Post

Southern Baptist decline continues, denomination has lost more than 2 million members since 2006

NASHVILLE (RNS) — The nation’s largest Protestant denomination continues to get smaller. There were 14 million Southern Baptists in 2020, according to a new report released Thursday (May 20) by Lifeway Christian Resources, which compiles official denominational statistics. That number is down 435,632 members since 2019 and 2.3 million from 2006, when the Southern Baptist Convention reached 16.3 million members.
Liberty, TNOak Ridger

Russell Moore, head of Southern Baptist public policy arm, leaving ERLC for Christianity Today

Russell Moore, the president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, is stepping down after nearly eight years in the role. Christianity Today, the evangelical magazine founded by the late Billy Graham, announced Tuesday they hired Moore to serve as a full-time public theologian. Moore also will lead the publication's new Public Theology Project.
Durham, NCkentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A call to prayer and fasting for Southern Baptist Convention ‘21

DURHAM, N.C. (BP) – John Wesley famously said, “God does nothing in the world except in answer to prayer.” That’s probably an overstatement, but the apostles’ experience in Acts verifies at least the sentiment behind it. It was after a 10-day prayer meeting that God gave Peter the power to birth the church through his preaching in Acts 2.
Religionnewsmemory.com

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS TO HOLD BIG GATHERING

Holly Meyer | Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE. housands of Southern Baptists are expected to congregate next month in downtown Nashville for their big denominational meeting. The mid-June gathering will be the first meeting of significant size held in the city since the coronavirus outbreak began in March...
Religionwordandway.org

Should Women be Pastors? It’s a test Southern Baptists face, and Al Mohler is failing

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President Al Mohler recently panned the ordination of three women at Saddleback Church in California, the second largest church in the Southern Baptist Convention. To Mohler, the Southern Baptist Convention is approaching a test. Should women be ordained and hired as pastors, preachers and leaders in the SBC? He’s right, it is a test, but his approach is failing.
Texas Statebaptistpress.com

Texas enacts heartbeat abortion ban, gains Southern Baptist gratitude

AUSTIN, Texas (BP) – Texas has become the latest and largest state to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law Wednesday (May 19) and thereby enacted a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, which is when a fetal heart potentially can be detected. Texas joins at least 10 other states with fetal heartbeat bans, but it is easily the most populous state to approve such legislation. The 2020 census showed Texas with a population of more than 29 million people, making it second to California.
Religionwordandway.org

Why Grievance Studies Hoaxer & Atheist James Lindsay Wants to Save Southern Baptists

(RNS) — Meet James Lindsay, the sword-wielding atheist hoaxer and former massage therapist who wants to save the Southern Baptist Convention. Over the past two years, Lindsay has been on a crusade against what he sees as a “woke” invasion of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Through online videos, conference speeches and a relentless Twitter feed, Lindsay has warned that discussions about race and sexism in the SBC are really a Trojan horse, designed to destroy the church from within. In particular, he’s taken aim at Bible teacher Beth Moore, SBC President J.D. Greear, and Baptist ethicist Russell Moore — all of whom he claims are part of a woke agenda infiltrating the SBC.
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

First Female Offenders in Georgia Receive Degree through New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), in partnership with the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) Leavell College Extension Center at Whitworth Women’s Facility (WF), hosted a commencement ceremony honoring ten female offenders on Friday, May 21, 2021. This ceremony celebrated the first female offenders in the GDC to receive an associate degree in Christian Ministry through the Leavell College NOBTS program.
Politicsthelostogle.com

Kevin Stitt takes fight against tribal nations to the roads…

After being defeated on just about every front, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is now taking his fight against our state's tribal nations to the roads...literally. Over the past month or so, word has come out that a big construction project on SH9 and I-35 that's being co-funded by the state and Chickasaw Nation may be postponed because, well, Kevin Stitt is a petty, passive-aggressive turd who for some reason has a hardcore agenda/vendetta against Oklahoma's tribes.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

OBU Honors 49 Nursing Graduates During Pinning Ceremony

OBU honored 49 graduating nurses during the College of Nursing’s Pinning and Lamp Lighting Ceremony held Friday, May 14. The ceremony took place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee. Dr. Robbie Henson, dean of the OBU College of Nursing, introduced the faculty and staff. Joan Klerekoper,...
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Scholarship created in honor of former Alva residents

Phillips University Legacy Foundation is pleased to announce a newly endowed scholarship fund. The Rev. Dr. Jimmie L. and Connie K. Gentle Scholarship was created by the Gentles' three sons and their families to honor their parents. Jimmie and Connie (Roberts) Gentle met at Phillips University. After graduation from Phillips...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

CATHEY: Southeastern Oklahoma's forgotten city: The Spiros and their mounds

When they were unearthed in 1935, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds were dubbed by the Kansas City Star, “a King Tut tomb in the Arkansas Valley.” The mounds held thousands of richly-decorated, sophisticated artifacts from Native American Mississippian people, who thrived in the area before the arrival of European settlers. Located on...
foxbaltimore.com

City council in Oklahoma allows armed march in memory of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council approved a permit for an armed march through Greenwood on the weekend of the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial. The "Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk" is scheduled to begin at Ben Hill Park at 6 p.m. on May 29. A national group of Black...