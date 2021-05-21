Oklahoman will be next leader of a national Southern Baptist Convention organization

(RNS) — Meet James Lindsay, the sword-wielding atheist hoaxer and former massage therapist who wants to save the Southern Baptist Convention. Over the past two years, Lindsay has been on a crusade against what he sees as a “woke” invasion of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Through online videos, conference speeches and a relentless Twitter feed, Lindsay has warned that discussions about race and sexism in the SBC are really a Trojan horse, designed to destroy the church from within. In particular, he’s taken aim at Bible teacher Beth Moore, SBC President J.D. Greear, and Baptist ethicist Russell Moore — all of whom he claims are part of a woke agenda infiltrating the SBC.