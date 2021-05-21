Oklahoman will be next leader of a national Southern Baptist Convention organization
An Oklahoman has accepted the top post at the Southern Baptist Convention's GuideStone Financial Resources. The Rev. Hance Dilbeck will step down as executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists to become president-elect of GuideStone. Dilbeck was chosen for the post by a unanimous vote of the GuideStone Trustee Board on Thursday during a trustee meeting of the Nashville, Tennessee-based organization, according to a GuideStone news release.