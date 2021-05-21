newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Notable Executive Assistants: Kristina Fowle

Biz Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 5. Undergrad degree/university: Illinois Wesleyan: Music major, Business Administration minor. Mary Hensgen and Kristina Fowle, executive assistants at Waukesha-based Husco International, work together to support Husco chief executive officer Austin Ramirez, Husco chairman Gus Ramirez and the Ramirez Family Foundation. This is...

biztimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Personal Assistant#Chief Executive Officer#Illinois Wesleyan#Business Administration#Executive Assistants#Scheduling Meetings#Board Meetings#Scholarship Applications#Care#Gears#Politicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace is the right thing to do — and research shows it’s good for business. These leaders have championed DEI in their organization as CEOs, chief diversity officers and VPs, operations and human resource directors and as advocates and volunteers. They’ve done the work to help people have uncomfortable conversations, implemented creative and effective trainings and focused on equity and justice in their communities.
Economy425business.com

Lead + Follow: OneRedmond Executive Director Kristina Hudson

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Kristina Hudson, executive director of OneRedmond. Hudson has more than 20 years’ experience in economic development, working with businesses, educational institutions, local government, and...
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Office Assistant

The Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) seeks a part-time Office Assistant to start immediately. GTMF offers competitive compensation, commensurate on experience. To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. JOB SUMMARY:. The Office Assistant is responsible for the daily operation of the GTMF administrative office. DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
Businessbizjournals

5 keys to establishing an effective board of directors

The path to becoming a successful company requires strong corporate governance, and an effective board of directors is essential. A company’s board represents all the company’s stakeholders in governance decisions, including adopting company policies, hiring and compensating executives, providing financial oversight and assisting management with establishing and reaching strategic goals. Here are five considerations for creating a board to manage those responsibilities.
Ashland, VArmc.edu

R-MC Names New Executive Assistant to the President

Randolph-Macon College welcomes a new, but familiar face to the President’s Office in the role of Executive Assistant to the President. Tim Bullis, alumnus and current R-MC parent, will provide executive strategic leadership and communication guidance to the President, represent the College with a variety of state and local constituencies, and help set the agenda for the Cabinet on which he will serve.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

NOTABLE NAMES

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester named JoAnne Ryan, of Pittsford, as its new president and CEO. Ryan previously held leadership positions in health care, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and is knowledgeable in family-centered care, community relations and fundraising. She initiated and managed collaborative community partnerships across educational, governmental and community sectors.
JobsWFMZ-TV Online

Digital Account Executive (Job #Z378)

WFMZ-TV is seeking a Digital Account Executive to acquire, cultivate and advise clients while guiding them to their marketing goals and objectives through our comprehensive digital assets. If you possess active listening skills and enjoy a fast paced industry, we would like to speak with you. Your efforts will be...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Modine Promotes Michael Lucareli To Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

RACINE, Wisc., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the promotion of Michael (Mick) Lucareli to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Lucareli will lead the Company's Business Development function in addition to continuing to lead the Finance, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Audit and IT functions.
Businessaithority.com

Performance Improvement Partners Names Dave Rutkowski Chief Executive Officer

Performance Improvement Partners, the technology consulting firm built for the private equity sector, announced the appointment of Dave Rutkowski to Chief Executive Officer. Rutkowski joins the firm after an over 30-year career at global professional services firm, Accenture. John Bisack, former President, will become Founder, providing guidance as Managing Director, Erie Street.
Cleveland, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Notables in Health Care

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the health care sector in ways we’ve never seen before, but industry professionals have risen to the occasion in a variety of areas. Teams and individuals ensured that life-saving transplant services continued despite the pandemic. Civic officials and boards helped to save lives through their services for citizens and the spread of information. Health system teams looked out for their fellow caregivers, and breakthroughs in medical innovation continued. These are among Crain’s Cleveland Business’ Notables in Health Care.
Marketscommercialsearch.com

Executive Profiles

Los Angeles to Remain a Tenant-Favorable Office Market. Savills’ Michael Soto and Mark Sullivan provide a detailed picture of the Los Angeles office scene. The Pinedale Capital CEO and Rockpoint Group strategic partner discusses the future of the U.S. logistics business. Gail Kalinoski - May 11, 2021. Jay Sugarman on...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Steward Medical Group names president, chief physician executive

Two leaders have been appointed for Dallas-based Steward Health Care's division of primary care physicians and multispecialty providers, the company said May 19. Amy Guay was named president of Steward Medical Group, and Roger Mitty, MD, was named chief physician executive of Steward Medical Group. Ms. Guay has served as...
Real Estatewestminstereconomicdevelopment.org

Development Assistance

Our team is ready to assist new businesses and developments, work with existing businesses, and set the stage for future development and redevelopment opportunities. We track all commercial real estate in the city, provide detailed demographic information, and are your source for information concerning business development in Westminster.
Businessfortworthbusiness.com

LifeGift names Browning vice president

HOUSTON – LifeGift, the nonprofit organ and tissue donation organization serving 109 Texas counties in Southeast, North and West Texas, has announced the promotion of Kristine Browning, RN, to vice president, quality and regulatory compliance. Browning leads LifeGift’s quality assurance and improvement processes, compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and policies...
Jobschristiancountysheriff.net

Administrative Assistant

Christian County Sheriff ‘s Office is looking for a professional individual who will provide various administrative support duties to people and groups within the office. The Administrative Assistant will perform clerical duties that include, but are not limited to, answering and respond to inbound calls, receive citizens, and respond to their request, faxing, mailing, emailing, photocopying, filing, preparing reports, and providing office support to other personnel through the cross-training process. In addition, the Administrative Assistant will perform report tracking, human resource duties, and assist the Administrative Executive as needed. The successful candidate must possess excellent communication skills, written and verbal, planning and organizing, prioritizing, problem assessment and problem-solving, information gathering and information monitoring, attention to detail and accuracy, flexibility, adaptability, customer service orientation, teamwork. In addition, the Administrative Assistant will.
Portland, ORthelundreport.org

Chiropractic Assistant

To The Point PDX is growing and looking to hire a part-time Chiropractic Assistant (if you do not have a CA, we will help you get the certification). To The Point PDX is Portland's best acupuncture and dry needling clinic for runners, athletes and first time acupuncture patients. We are a dedicated and passionate team. We love our patients and advocating for the acupuncture profession. Even if you’re new to the industry of acupuncture and dry needling, we want to hear from you! Medical office experience is preferred. Ultimately we’re looking for a special individual who is a good culture fit, respectful and willing to learn! Check out our website (https://tothepointpdx.com) and Google Reviews to get a good feel for what we do. Duties and skills needed are listed below.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

North American Risk Services, Inc. Hires Michelle Greene as Director of Workers’ Compensation

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- North American Risk Services, Inc. (NARS) is pleased to announce and welcome Michelle Greene as Director of Workers’ Compensation. Michelle is a thought leader joining the first ever Workers’ Compensation Center of Excellence. She will enhance the development of this status quo challenging team. She is innovative, courageous, and understands the components of human nature in claims to deliver the best workers’ compensation philosophy across teams, adjusters, clients, and the industry. We welcome Michelle and her innate leadership to make good things happen for those with whom she encounters. Her desire to transform the industry and propel it forward into a wholistic, meaningful, purpose-driven manner is exciting as she embarks on a beautiful journey ahead.
Businessaithority.com

MediaMath Appoints Sapna Kapur as Chief Financial Officer

MediaMath, a leading global independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, announced that industry veteran Sapna Kapur has joined as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Kapur will lead global finance for MediaMath, driving the company’s financial strategy and acting as a key business partner to the President and leadership team. Her focus will be to propel top line growth and profitability, supporting the team in delivering operational excellence across all functions.