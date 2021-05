Aaron Abood and the Winnacunnet High School baseball team got a wake-up call last Saturday when the Warriors, in their 10th game, suffered their first loss of the season. And Abood, in his fourth season as head coach of the Warriors, believes, in the long run, Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Pinkerton Academy will prove to be beneficial for a team with its sights set on contending for a Division I state championship.