Cellular phones with basic facilities such as text messaging, voice calling, audio and video visualization and camera are referred to as mobile phones. Cellular phones that offer advanced computing abilities such as Wi-Fi, web browsing, third-party applications and mobile payment, solutions for information management, such as documents, emails and contacts, inbuilt GPS applications, and provides features such as voice and video calls and web access are referred to as smart phones. Apart from being a communication device, smart phones offer additional features such as internet access, Bluetooth, gaming, camera, multimedia messaging, FM radio, and multimedia functionalities. With technological advancements, phablets are witnessing gradual growth traction and has resulted in a decline in the rate of adoption for laptops and personal digital assistants globally. Recent years have witnessed a substantial change in the dynamics and structure of the global mobile phone and smart phone landscape. Currently, mobile phones and smart phones market is experiencing proliferation owing to factors such as decreased cost, improved design and functionalities such as enhancement in mobile browsing and email services, the emergence of new network technologies such as 3G and 4G, improved professional and personal data supervision and the standardization and up-gradation of all operating systems.