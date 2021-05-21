MODOK creator’s biggest challenge was figuring out what the villain looks like naked

The Dark Knight returns in the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and the legendary Bruce Timm attached to serve as executive producers. Not much else was revealed about the upcoming animated series, but the poster for Batman: Caped Crusader shows Batman as he towers over Gotham City. Batman's design is reminiscent of the design of the Dark Knight we saw depicted in the classic Detective Comics by artist Bob Kane. In fact, the poster clearly took inspiration from Detective Comics No. 31, published back in 1939 in DC Comics. And with Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm attached to this new animated series, it's safe to say we'll see some of the art deco visuals and detective-style storytelling that made that 90s' series so damn good. This new Batman show has many Batman fans hyped! Maybe this will give us a small Bat sampling of Matt Reeves Batman, who knows? Don't mistake this for a Batman TAS reboot or for Batman the Animated Series returns. Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, along with a new Superman cartoon, My Adventures with Superman, starring Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent as they navigate their 20s all while doing investigative reporting for the Daily Planet. The Boys' actor Jack Quaid will be voicing Clark Kent, which means he'll also be voicing Superman, with actress Alice Lee voicing Lois Lane. Don't you just love hearing about new Superman cartoon news and new Batman cartoon news? And finally, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will premiere on Netflix July 8th. What did you think of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness trailer and the reveal of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness release date? The zombie-fighting pair are teaming up to expose a global conspiracy and uncover the mystery behind this latest zombie outbreak. All of this entertainment news in the latest episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment hosted by Akeem Lawanson!