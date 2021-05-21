newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

US, South Korea ‘deeply concerned’ about situation with North Korea

By Tiffany Hudson
Fox 59
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Biden says the U.S. and South Korea are “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. He also announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program, career diplomat Sung Kim. Previously, Kim served as Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

fox59.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Korean Peninsula#Taiwan#Newsnation#The Bureau Of East Asian#South Korean#The White House#Anti Asian#Americans#North Korean#Ap#Reuters#The Associated Press#Democratic House#Pyongyang#Seoul#American Diplomacy#Pacific Allies#Beijing#Denuclearization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Militarytelegraphherald.com

Cyr: Puckett a hero's example for South Korea and U.S.

That is how retired U.S. Army Colonel Ralph Puckett reacted when he learned he was to receive the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary bravery and effectiveness in combat during the Korean War. The modesty befits the man, and reflects his selflessness, a distinctive human virtue. The approach of Memorial...
WorldWSIL TV

Kim vows to build N. Korea socialism amid US nuclear impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home as he tries to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. There are doubts about whether he will soon return to talks with the United States about the country’s nuclear weapons. The Biden administration has described its recent review of North Korea policy as “calibrated and practical.” But some experts say Washington isn’t likely to relax its sanctions _ a step North Korea badly wants _ until the North takes denuclearization steps.
WorldWBUR

Kim Jong Un Tries To Fortify Power In North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an "uncompromising struggle" against anti-socialist elements at home, according to state media reports on Thursday. It's seen as a move to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions. Host Tonya Mosley talks with Jean Lee, director of the Wilson...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Japan, EU reaffirm support for North Korea's 'complete, irreversible' denuclearization

May 27 (UPI) -- Japan and the European Union agreed on China and North Korea issues Thursday during a virtual summit where world leaders mentioned Taiwan for the first time. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a EU-Japan Summit joint statement that nations will work together toward North Korea denuclearization.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. spy plane E-3 Sentry flies near North Korea after summit

May 27 (UPI) -- A U.S. surveillance plane took to the skies over the Korean Peninsula less than a week after the first U.S.-South Korea summit at the White House. Aircraft tracker RadarBox showed data of movements of the U.S. Air Force's E-3B Sentry, an early warning and control aircraft. The plane flew over southwestern and central South Korea Wednesday. It then turned westward toward South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea, or Yellow Sea, News 1 reported Thursday.
Worldnknews.org

Expert roundup: How will North Korea view the U.S.-ROK summit results?

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in Washington, D.C. last Friday and spoke extensively on North Korea, vowing to implement U.N. sanctions against the DPRK while pursuing diplomacy and dialogue. The following analysts spoke with NK News and shared their thoughts on the outcome of...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China Tells U.S. to Scale Back Asia Forces Amid Rising Tensions

A Chinese official advised the United States to show more sincerity and scale back its forces in Asia in order to defuse tensions between the nation's militaries. This comes amid recent chatter about the need for more confidence-building measures to avoid accidental clashes in regional hotspots. At a monthly Chinese...
Worldncadvertiser.com

Denuclearizing North Korea will be test for Biden-Moon relationship

- - - Is it possible to achieve results through dialogue while maintaining sanctions pressure for the complete denuclearization of North Korea? It can be said that the close cooperation between the United States and South Korea is being tested. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in...
AgriculturePosted by
UPI News

North Korea ramping up rabbit breeding to meet demand, state media says

May 25 (UPI) -- Rabbit breeding is the key to increasing North Korea's food supply, Pyongyang's state media said. North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that the regime is carrying out a "high-quality breeding" business. The North Korean "multitudes" are engaged in the state-backed operation of raising rabbits for food, according to the report.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, South Korea agree to end limits on South Korean missile development

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles. He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile...