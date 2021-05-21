Seward House offering free admission to military

As the 2020-2021 school year begins its last two months, the Auburn Education Foundation is reflecting on this school year and the accomplishments made by the organization. In spite of the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, staff within the Auburn Enlarged City School District continued to apply for grants that brought unique programs to the students in the district. This school year, AEF awarded $32,810.75 in grants. This included a $25,000 grant to the district to aid in the funding of the Personalized Learning Teacher Fellowship. Ms. Sarah Cupelli, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Tom Bunn, director of technology, recently reported on this program and its success. This fellowship supports educators with reflecting on their strengths, reimagining what is possible for every student and redesigning the classroom experience. Teachers designed experiences for students that met their unique backgrounds, interests and identities to make learning a process that is more relevant, inclusive and driven by students. Participating teachers were excited about the results, and the district is eager to continue and expand this program.