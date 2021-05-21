newsbreak-logo
Seward House offering free admission to military

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seward House Museum in Auburn has announced that it will participate in the Blue Star Museums program this year, its 12th year participating in the program. The program offers free admission to all active-duty military personnel and up to five family members from Armed Forces Day (May 15) through Labor Day (Sept. 6).

