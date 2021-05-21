newsbreak-logo
'I would rather take you home than take your body to the morgue:' Students warned about driving drunk

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs high school seniors get ready for prom this year, local first responders are working to make sure they’re ready to be safe with their Prom Promise Program. The Prom Promise Program, which was held at Firestone and Kenmore-Garfield high schools Thursday and Friday, is designed to educate students about the dangers of distracted and drunk driving. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Akron fire and police departments have been presenting at high schools across the city to get the message to local students.

