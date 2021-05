Nintendo Switch owners looking to learn about software development will have a new tool to do so when Game Builder Garage releases on June 11th. Revealed by Nintendo on Twitter, the game will offer basic tools that allow players to learn about basic video game design. There will be guided lessons that teach players how to create seven different games in total, but players will also have the option to create their own masterpieces in Free Programming mode. Those games can then be shared with others via code! The title will retail for $29.99 and will release digitally and physically.