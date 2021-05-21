Kids in Arizona can get Pfizer, other vaccines at same time
PHOENIX (AP) — Children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations, health officials said Friday. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said pediatricians, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines. Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations.www.greenwichtime.com