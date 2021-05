A pedestrian was one of two seriously injured in an accident in Livingston County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a John Deere Gator was stopped on the side of Route JJ, 1 and a half miles north of Avalon. Sixty-three-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe was walking on the side of the road with a leaf blower, blowing grass off the highway. A vehicle driven by 33-year old Steven Wilson of Chillicothe struck the rear of the Gator, causing it to strike Bachman.