newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 406 to a total of 312,997, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5057.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Department#Kdhe#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Great Bend Post

COVID testing’ value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials’ new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. AG: Pipeline outage shows need for Keystone XL

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined 18 of his colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden asking him to reopen the process on the Keystone XL pipeline in light of the cyberattack that shut down a portion of the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month. "On his...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Where are we?

As of May 18 the Drought Monitor report is indicating a significant improvement for soil moisture conditions. None of the state is currently even is moderate drought. The improvement is most significant in Western Kansas with only abnormally dry conditions along the Colorado border and parts of Southwest and South Central Kansas. Stafford County is still mostly abnormally dry. None of the rains after Tuesday are reflected in the report. Most of the southern third of the state is still abnormally dry. The six to ten-day outlook (May 25 to 29) indicates above normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation for us with a much greater chance of above normal precipitation for the eastern portion of the state. The eight to fourteen day outlook (May 27 to June 2) indicates normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

State will help Kan. schools hammered by winter heating bills

In a typical February, the small Wabaunsee school district just west of Topeka pays a natural gas utility bill of about $4,300. This year its bill was more than $53,000. It’s not because classrooms were cranking up the heat. Wabaunsee is just one of hundreds of school districts in Kansas hit by an unprecedented spike in wholesale natural gas prices during February’s record-setting winter storm. Now the state is stepping in with $20 million in loans to help.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. governor vetoes GOP COVID relief plan for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of Kansas’ federal coronavirus relief dollars to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses for losses after the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

YouTube bans Kan. school board's video over COVID comments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments after YouTube concluded that a video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it. The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Governor vetoes bill on what she calls 'junk insurance'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a bill favored by many Republican lawmakers that could have encouraged some people to stick longer with short-term health coverage that critics label “junk insurance.”. The bill’s backers said it simply would have given people who buy limited duration...
Colorado StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

SW Kansas couple accused of murder in Colorado

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman in connection with the murder of a Colorado man on May 14, according to a media release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Matthew Perez, 39, Garden City is being held on a requested charge of First...