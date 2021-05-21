What Is Chlorophyll And Is It Really Beneficial?
A surprising new TikTok trend involving chlorophyll has been getting a lot of attention from the health and wellness world and has some people rushing out to buy bottles of the green liquid (via Shape). The influencers recommending the supplement are reporting a host of health and beauty benefits from ingesting chlorophyll regularly. However, before you use your hard-earned money to test it out for yourself, let's see what the experts have to say about the benefits of using liquid chlorophyll.www.healthdigest.com