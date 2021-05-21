What Is Chlorophyll And Is It Really Beneficial?

TikTok is chock-full of fun styling hacks, beauty tricks and relationship tips, but not all of them are worth replicating. The latest skincare trend to be filed under “is this really a good idea?” is drinking liquid chlorophyll. You may have seen users sipping on deep green concoctions in an effort to clear their skin of acne spots and boost their energy levels. But just like any other buzzy new trend, we were skeptical about any potential liquid chlorophyll benefits, so we reached out to the experts—Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, doctor of chiropractic and CFMP and Dr. Marisa Garshick, board-certified dermatologist—to see if this is something worth trying or better to pass on for now. Here’s what they had to say.